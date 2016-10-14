Legislative Race Centers On Support For Education

Incumbent Republican representatives Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff) this year face a long-shot challenge from a single Democrat — former school superintendent and long-time naval reservist Alex Martinez.

The sprawling district has a roughly 7 percent Republican advantage and stretches from Flagstaff, through Gila County and the White Mountains all the way to the New Mexico border. But with Arizona suddenly in play in the Presidential election and polls showing a large majority of voters in the state favoring more support for education, Martinez hopes he can beat the odds.

Alex Martinez

The Democrats this year put up a single candidate for the two seats, in hopes a strategy called “single shot” voting can force a turnover of at least one of the seats. That could work if people supporting Martinez voted for him, but left their second choice for a representative in the House blank.

An Arizona native, Martinez, 69, lives in Flagstaff and got his B.S. in child development and doctorate in education from the University of Arizona. He worked for 36 years in education as a teacher, principal and superintendent of schools. In addition, he served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve, retiring as a captain.

He said concern about the state’s faltering education system motivated him to run, with per-student funding at 48th nationally as well as recent rankings as one of the worst states in which to pursue a teaching career.

“We must ensure that all of our schools, rural or urban, have the resources they need to teach our children well. Education is the key to economic growth and attracting new businesses to our state.”

He has criticized both Barton and Thorpe for voting for the deepest education cuts in the nation while at the same time supporting additional corporate tax cuts.

Martinez has also criticized them both for supporting a lawsuit seeking to reverse the state’s decision to expand the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System to provide coverage for people making up to 138 percent of a poverty level wage, an expansion that extended coverage to about 300,000 residents, paid for with federal funding through the Affordable Care Act.

Thorpe and Barton joined in a lawsuit saying that a hospital fee that more than covered the state’s costs for the expansion was a tax increase, which means it should have required a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.

Some 30 percent of Gila County residents get their health care through AHCCCS, one of the highest percentages in the state.

Martinez said the state should continue coverage for the uninsured through AHCCCS and the Affordable Care Act. “The ACA covers the uninsured with a basic umbrella that includes pre-existing conditions and allows kids to stay on their parent’s insurance until the age of 26. The basic framework is now in place and we need to provide incentives to expand the market place to make sure insurance choices are available for all of our communities. The Legislature needs to work with our congressional delegation to enact reforms and craft improvements to alleviate some of the issues that have arisen.”

Martinez has made only a handful of appearances in Rim Country or the White Mountains and apparently hasn’t put up a website promoting his campaign. He has offered persistent and broad support for K-12 schools and universities, but hasn’t indicated where he would get the large sums needed to move Arizona out of the basement when it comes to funding for K-12 schools and universities.

Barton and Thorpe, on the other hand, have accumulated a long and sometimes colorful history of support for conservative causes and legislation, sometimes earning national headlines for some of their more controversial stances.

Brenda Barton

First elected in 2010, Barton now heads the House Agriculture, Water and Lands Committee. Her pioneering family settled in the region in 1870. She spent 20 years working in accounting for the City of Safford before retiring in 2009 and devoting herself to politics. She became politically active mostly through the so-called Sagebrush Rebellion, a defiance of federal authority by activists in the West. She attended the Western Legislative Academy in Colorado, a hotbed of the movement.

She gained national headlines in 2013 when her Facebook posts in response to a federal shutdown of the Grand Canyon when the Republican House balked at adopting either a budget or a continuing resolution to keep the government running. At that time, she compared Barak Obama to Adolph Hitler, which spurred a social media storm and national news coverage.

Her term has been much quieter in the past two years, overshadowed by the abrupt loss of her husband and long-time political partner to illness. She frequently appears at the Tea Party and other Republican Party functions in Payson, genial, largely unflappable, resolutely conservative and quick to criticize the federal government, Democrats and the “progressive” agenda.

She established Payson as her residence at a rental property after the 2010 census prompted a shift in district lines. The Arizona Republic at one point reported that she continued to live in Safford, which fell outside of the new district lines.

In the Legislature, she has focused on land management and water issues, in part reflecting her chairmanship of the Natural Resources Committee.

She has worked on trying to develop funding mechanisms for local jurisdictions to build water projects and pay for forest clearing and thinning efforts. She also has spent a lot of time pushing for legislation to direct state agencies to ignore federal laws with which they disagree and challenge federal management of its lands. In the last session, she also supported an effort to relieve towns from the need to comply with the longstanding state groundwater management act – put into place as a condition of getting billions of dollars in federal money to build the Central Arizona Project.

She has defended her votes to cut education funding, placing most of the blame on the high percentage of Arizona land controlled by federal government. She maintains the state can’t do anything to increase school spending significantly until it can gain control of federal lands.

She has also remained a staunch supporter of gun rights, for instance sponsoring legislation that would have made it difficult for cities and counties to keep people from bringing guns into public buildings and penalizing cities and towns that tried to adopt more stringent restrictions than the state. She has supported other measures that would penalize cities and counties with possible loss of state-shared funding if they adopt any measure an investigator for the state attorney general’s office considers unconstitutional.

She has consistently won high marks for her votes from the American Conservative Union, the National Rifle Association, the Arizona Small Business Association and anti-tax groups like Americans for Prosperity.

On the other hand, she consistently ranks near zero in the rankings released by education, child welfare and environmental groups.

Bob Thorpe

The tall, endlessly cheerful, rail-thin Thorpe got his political start as a Flagstaff Tea Party activist before winning office in 2012. He has focused on state sovereignty issues, insisting the federal government has usurped state authority in many areas – especially land management and environmental regulation. He has authored a steady stream of proposed laws to nullify federal authority. The measures generally die somewhere in the process, but several have been vetoed or overturned. However, his persistence and creativity in finding new lines of attack have made him something of a national star in the sovereignty movement.

Thorpe also made a visit to the compound of Cliven Bundy in Nevada, when a group of ranchers and their supporters stood off the federal government at gunpoint in a dispute triggered by Bundy’s failure for years to pay his grazing fees for the use of federal lands. Thorpe said he reminded him of “Tienanmen Square,” where Chinese protesters for a time stood off Chinese tanks. Bundy and his sons are currently in prison awaiting trial on various charges, including those stemming from the subsequent occupation of a federal wildlife refuge headquarters.

Thorpe has provoked his share of controversies, including one odd effort to stage a demonstration for lawmakers on state grounds for the maker of bulletproof vests. He has sponsored issues that would prevent state officials from enforcing any federal laws and worked to block the introduction of endangered species, like the Mexican Grey Wolf.

He has also launched an effort to rein in prosecutors’ abilities to seize property from people accused – but not convicted – of certain crimes.

He consistently wins high ratings from groups advocating gun rights, tax cuts, abortion restrictions, tougher immigration provisions and other conservative causes. Just as consistently, he ranks at the very bottom when it comes to groups advocating for education, child welfare and the environment.

Like Barton, he has fought consistently against the expansion of health care eligibility, university funding, K-12 funding, national academic standards and tax increases.

Along with Barton, he has supported repealing existing penalties and disclosure requirements for corporate and special interest dark money spending. He has also supported a variety of measures intended to reduce the possibility of voter fraud, including things like same day registration and ballot bundling. Studies have found little evidence of voter fraud in Arizona and elsewhere. And court cases have overturned similar measures in other states.