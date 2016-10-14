Longhorns Rout Winslow In Homecoming Game

Payson’s football team celebrated homecoming by putting a month of frustration behind it with a 48-19 thrashing of No. 6 Winslow on Friday night.
J.T. Dolinich scored three touchdowns and Ryan Ricke ran for two scores and passed for two more to lead the Longhorns to their biggest point total of the season.
See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story.
