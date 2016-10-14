Men's Team Wins Best 3-Of-4 Tourney

The foursome of Mike Anderson, Dan Dorough, Bill Mullins and Chip Yeomans shot 188 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Best Three Out of Four Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Tim Hughes, Stan Eggens, Bill Davis, John Rikala and Herb Sherman shot 175 to win the Best Three Out of Five.

Yeomans sank the longest putt with a 16-foot 9-inch shot on the 18th hole.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were: Jessie Smith (No. 2, 5-9), Larry Smith (No. 5, 5-1), Kevin Bailey (No. 8, 18-3), Dan Shephard (No. 14, 7-7) and Terry Lindsey (No. 17, 11-9).