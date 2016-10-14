Oxbow Saloon Sponsored Fall Festival

Photo by DJ Craig.

As of Thursday, October 13, 2016

photo

Photo by DJ Craig

Fall Festival festivities at the Oxbow Saloon October 9th

photo

Photo by DJ Craig

Bobbing for apples at the Oxbow Fall Festival on October 9th

The new owners of the Oxbow Saloon returned to a long tradition of community spirit at the historic saloon by sponsoring a Fall Festival on Oct. 9. The event featured pumpkin carving, apple bobbing, music, hot dogs, baking contests and sack races. The Oxbow will also help host the Trunk or Treat celebrations, which are just around the corner. So get your pumpkin now at the Community Garden, with the money supporting the garden and the food bank. Then get your little ghouls dressed up for a Rim Country Halloween.

