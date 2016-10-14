Paramedics Use New Craigin Pipeline Helipad To Save A Life

It’s only a concrete pad, but a newly installed helicopter landing pad may have helped save a man’s life Monday.

On Oct. 10, a construction worker working on a home in Rim Trails fell some 27 feet from a ladder, sustaining life-threatening injuries, said Whispering Pines Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier, who is also chair of the Northern Gila County Arizona Fire Chiefs Association.

Within 40 minutes of receiving the call, Whispering Pines firefighters had the man loaded on to a Native Air helicopter and headed to a Valley trauma center.

With critical injuries like these, every minute counts, Sattelmaier said.

Luckily, crews could use a newly installed helipad at the C.C. Cragin Hydro Facility — located at the end of Phase 1

of the pipeline project. The Salt River Project installed the helipad in April as safety protection for SRP employees, said Jeff Lane, with SRP Media Relations.

As a benefit to the Whispering Pines Fire District, SRP made the helipad available to land medical helicopters in emergencies.

In an email to SRP’s hydro group, Sattelmaier expressed his appreciation to SRP and the individual who authorized the construction of the helipad and thanked “SRP and their commitment to supporting public safety in this remote part of northern Gila County.”

Without the helipad, they would have had to airlift the man from the Beaver Valley helipad, some 20 to 30 minutes away, Sattelmaier said.

Sattelmaier learned Tuesday that the man had survived the fall.