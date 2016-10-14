Payson School Candidates Debate

At a recent Payson Tea Party meeting, four of the five candidates for the Payson Unified School District School Board answered questions on parent involvement in reading, school vouchers, home schooling and the function of a board member.

Shane Keith, a 2009 Payson High School graduate and now father of a future Longhorn, could not attend the event. His positions and statement did indicate he is interested in investing in early childhood development (which can radically improve vocabulary and reading comprehension), increasing student achievement and raising school standards. To read his candidate statement at the Gila County School Superintendent site, please see: http://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/school_superintendent/docs/ShaneKeithPason.pdf.

PARENT INVOLVEMENT IN READING

Since Arizona is a Move on When Ready state, early childhood reading skills play a critical role. If a child does not show proficiency in reading skills by the time they reach third grade, the state requires districts to hold those students back for another year or guarantee the student can catch up with sufficient remediation.

Barbara Underwood, an incumbent running for her third term, spoke first with compassion for the modern family.

“The home life has changed,” she said. “There are a lot of single parents ... (or) the mom and dad have to work just to survive. I’m sure that plays a part in how many parents read to their children,” she said.

Jolynn Schinstock, a parent of PUSD students and newcomer to the school board, referred to studies that show parental involvement with a child’s reading skills improves their chances.

“It is a proven fact, children who have parents that are engaged do much, much better,” she said.

But she conceded that in her personal experience while volunteering in the classroom, she’s noticed parents simply do not check on homework or ask questions to see what’s going on in the classroom.

“We have such minimal participation,” she said.

Schinstock did say that the schools have Parent Teacher Organizations and the district hosts a Parent University program.

“They do teach you things,” she said.

In the end, though, Schinstock admitted she’s not sure how much the board can do to get parents more involved with their children’s education.

J. Marlene Hetrick, a grandmother and challenger for a seat on the PUSD board, said it is the responsibility of parents to introduce reading to their children so they are prepared when they arrive at school.

“If home fails to teach it, then home needs to take it up,” she said.

Incumbent Shirley Dye said she decided to campaign in 2012 because she had grave concerns children could not sound out words — in her opinion, key to learning to read.

“When I grew up, we learned phonics. We learned to read and sound out,” she said. “A lot of the problem is when kids come into kindergarten ... how can you look at a sight word and not have any idea what you are reading?”

Dye said she has advocated and will continue to advocate for kids to learn reading through phonics.

VOUCHERS

The state has wrestled with the concept of vouchers to pay for private school.

How vouchers work — parents can take the money allocated to a public school for their child and give that money to the private school of their choice.

Supporters of vouchers say this system would inspire competition thereby improving public schools competing for students.

Critics of vouchers say they would gut budgets, leaving public schools without the resources to improve. They argue well-off families could use the vouchers and pay extra tuition, while lower-income families would mostly end up in the public schools.

When asked, the Payson School Board candidates often confused publicly funded charter schools with private schools.

Dye said when her children were in school in the 1980s, she would have loved to put them in a private Christian school, but did not have the money to do so.

“We did not have a lot of choice,” she said.

She said in Payson, parents only have the public schools or the Payson Community Christian School as options.

She thought vouchers would help to create a charter school.

“If we had vouchers, we would get people to create a new charter school,” she said.

In the end, she had concerns.

“The mixed feeling is that all the parents who really are involved would leave (keeping) all the rest for the public schools,” she said.

Schinstock said she shared Dye’s worries.

“I have mixed feelings, especially for Payson,” she said. “We’re such a small district.”

She went on to say that PUSD barely has enough freshmen to field a football team and only 35 kids march in the band at the high school.

Her greatest concern, however, was the possibility of vouchers creating haves and have nots.

“It will create an economic divide,” she said.

She said if the charter school American Leadership Academy had decided to come to Payson, many families would struggle, just to feed their children lunch, since ALA does not offer free and reduced lunches.

“Seven out of 10 students would not get lunches,” she said basing her numbers on the district’s 70 percent free and reduced lunch rate.

In the end, Schinstock asked why parents wouldn’t volunteer to make the district already in the community better, as ALA requires parents to volunteer for 40 hours every school year.

“If those parents could give 40 hours to the charter school, why not to our school?” she asked.

Underwood believes the voucher system wrong.

“The voucher system is unfair,” she said. “I feel if we are going to allow our tax dollars to be given for our private schools it will hurt the public schools.”

She then said it’s already one-sided between the public and private schools in regards to tax credits.

“I think it’s unfair that a married couple can give $400 (to a public school) while the Christian school can get $1,000,” said Underwood.

She said because public schools must take any student, the private schools have it easier.

“If you walk through the door and you have special needs, we will take care of you,” she said. “We take them all. To me a charter school does not have to do that. If they do not have the resources to take a disabled child, they don’t.”

Hetrick had no doubts.

“I believe in school choice,” she said. “I don’t see anything wrong with the voucher.”

HOME SCHOOLING

In the Rim Country, the perception persists that hundreds of students stay at home to learn. That leads some community members to wonder how the district could attract those home-schooled students to increase enrollment and funding.

The candidates explained the various reasons parents take their children out of the public school and why those reasons create a challenge not easy to overcome.

Underwood said the district has struggled to estimate exactly how many students are home-schooled in the area, but they estimate it’s about 200.

“They really don’t have a firm number,” she said.

Underwood explained that different types of working schedules and beliefs often drive the desire to home-school a child.

“If your parents travel a lot, they can say, ‘Hey, we’re going to work for eight hours today and two tomorrow,’” she said. “Some people want to raise their children in their beliefs.”

Summing up, Underwood said parents home-school often for a variety of reasons.

Schinstock said a good friend of hers recently pulled her child out of the district.

“I had a close friend take her children out,” she said. “She just realized time went by quickly and she wanted to be home with her kids.”

But Schinstock recognized that some parents might leave the district because they had conflicts. That disappointed her because she understands it’s possible to work with the administration.

“I ask, ‘Have you gone through all the chain to get the problem resolved?’” she said. “Often, they have not expressed it to someone in control.”

Dye said religion often played a part in the decision to choose to home-school. “A number of people have church memberships and join together,” she said. “They share literature and field trips ... some of the parents don’t want their kids in the system because of the discipline,” she said. “Some of the kids do not do well in an environment.”

Hetrick thought home-schooling a good idea.

“If I was a home-schooling parent, I would never go back to school without some major changes.”