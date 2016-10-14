Payson's Time Out Shelter Volunteers Led Annual March To Stop The Violence

Women’s advocates led by volunteers for Payson’s Time Out Shelter made their annual march up the Beeline Highway to remember the victims of domestic violence. The most common violent crime in Payson and the most dangerous call for police to answer, domestic violence has claimed several lives in Payson in the past five years. Domestic violence generates more than 200 calls to Payson Police annually. Studies suggest the economic toll includes $6 billion annually in medical costs and $5 billion annually in time missed from work. Nationally, 20 people suffer a domestic violence attack every minute in the United States.