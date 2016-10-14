Pine School Board Election Seeks To Calm Chaos

The Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District rocked with controversy in June when its Superintendent/Principal Cody Barlow resigned due to ‘bullying and nepotism’ by the school board.

At the same time, Dave Prechtel and Bob Horne, two of the board members, resigned with a recall petition in circulation.

All three said the current incumbents made working for the PSESD impossible.

The three incumbents that remained after the resignations, Helen Palmer, Jessica Barnett and Margaret Parker are all now running unopposed for their four-year term seats in the election on Nov. 8.

The two seats abandoned by Prechtel and Horne, have drawn three challengers, Larry Hartman, Michael Ward and Rosina French.

All three challengers say they have a deep sense of commitment to the community and feel they bring value to the positions through their past experiences.

Larry Hartman

Hartman has five children, a few of whom attend the Pine-Strawberry school district currently.

“I have a stake that they have the best education they can,” he said.

Hartman has lived full time in Pine for the past four years but had a second-home here for years. Neighbors and friends have recognized his leadership qualities and asked him to run for the school board.

“They expressed an interest in me running,” he said.

Harman has a degree in computer science and experience working in management for technology companies. He now works remotely for a tech company.

He said his past has given him the training to approach a situation with objectivity.

“I bring a neutral kind of objective approach to any situation,” he said.

If elected, Hartman hopes he can foster parent and community involvement in the school.

“In the board (meetings) they have spoken about getting the parents involved,” he said.

Michael Ward

Ward has lived in Pine for 33 years and works as the pastor of the First Baptist Church and a nurse with Banner Health.

He also served on the PSESD board for two years 2012-2014, when he was appointed to fill a vacated position. Now he’d like to return.

“I was formerly on the school board, now I’m thinking I would like to go back and work with the new superintendent,” he said.

Ward’s greatest concern has to do with the school’s environment.

“In the area of achievement, academics, social abilities, even athletics,” he said, “I think they need to grow in character. It comes with how they treat each other.”

Ward would like to address bullying and raise the bar for academics.

Rosina French

French discovered she loved and wished to serve the hamlet of Pine when she and her husband purchased a cabin in 2008.

“The weekends kept getting longer and longer,” she said - until her husband decided to take early retirement and they moved up to Pine full time.

French has since thrown herself into volunteer work, but that is keeping with her background.

Her career was in banking, but in small community banks where she encouraged the business and its employees to get into donating time to the community.

“I have a strong sense of community,” she said, “I come from a long line of doing volunteer work.”

Currently, French volunteers with the Arizona Donor network. She also volunteers closer to home with the local Take Pride Project in Pine.

“We do things for the community like pick up trash, plant flowers in front of the Post Office and put up park benches,” she said..

But it was her volunteering in the school running art classes that she discovered she wanted to do something more.

“I wanted to do something on a policy level,” said French.