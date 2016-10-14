Proposition 206: Minimum Wage

There were more speakers than voters in the room at the Arizona Secretary of State’s program on the two ballot measures voters will decide in the Nov. 8 General Election. The program was at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Messinger’s.

A single Rim Country voter attended.

Anabel Maldonado with Arizona Health Working Families, spoke about Proposition 206, which would raise the minimum wage from $8.05 per hour in 2016 to $12 per hour by 2020. It also establishes the right to earn paid sick time.

The wage would rise to $10 starting in 2017. It would entitle employees to earn an hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked, with limits based on the size of the employer based on the businesses gross revenue in the past year.

Should a company have fewer than 15 employees, it could limit sick time to 24 hours per worker. For businesses with more than 15 employees, an individual can accrue or use a minimum of 40 hours of paid sick time. Conditions eligible for sick time include physical or mental illness; care of a family member; a public health emergency; or absence due to domestic violence, sexual violence, abuse or stalking. The proposition would also prohibit various forms of retaliation against the employee for exercising any rights under the law.

If an employee doesn’t use the accrued sick time by the end of the year, the employer may let the worker carry the time forward or pay for the unused time. An employee need not be paid for their unused sick time.

An employer may require reasonable documentation for an employee’s use of paid sick time.

Maldonado more than 270,000 voters signed the petitions to get the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.

To see the publicity pamphlet information go online to www.arizona.vote.

Most of the debate about raising the minimum wage centers on whether the increase would actually hurt low-income workers by drying up the supply of jobs and increasing the unemployment rate.

Some 600 economists including seven Nobel prize winners urged Congress to raise the minimum wage nationally, citing studies showing cities and towns and states and countries that raised the minimum wage experienced little or no increase in unemployment. The studies suggest higher wages at among low-income workers did have a modest stimulatory effect on the economy.

Other studies suggest that a higher minimum wage might benefit employers by reducing the costs of employee turnover and training.

The minimum wage has risen from $3.35 per hour in 1981 to $7.25 per hour currently. The minimum wage would have to have risen to $11 an hour to equal the buying power it had in 1970.



The National Employment Law Project examined the impact on employment of every hike in the minimum wage since 1938 and found little impact on the employment rate. After about two-thirds of the increases, the unemployment rate actually declined in the following year.

Nonetheless, many business groups in the state have opposed the measure – especially restaurants where workers get a lower-than-minimum wage salary, but rely on tips for much of their income.

One study by Perdue University researchers suggested that boosting the minimum wage for industries with many minimum wage workers – like restaurants – could boost prices bout about 4 percent. That study also projected a possible reducing in the number of workers as em