Senior Moment: Horns Notch 1st Win

As four seniors said goodbye to Rumsey Park on Saturday afternoon, the future of Payson High boys soccer said hello.

Freshman Hayden Gibson clinched his fists and yelled “Yeeeeesssss” after banging the ball past the St. Michael goalkeeper at short range to break a scoreless tie with 31 minutes remaining to lift the Longhorns to their first victory of the season in their final home game.

Fittingly, one of the 12th-graders, Daniel Cluff, drew the assist.

Randy Adcock posted the shutout in goal but didn’t have a lot of work because his defense ended most Cardinals’ threats before they got that far and the offense kept the ball in the St. Michael end most of the game.

After starting the year 0-7, it was a nice way to finish the home schedule for the Longhorns and their four seniors — Cluff, Dalton Perkes, David Bullard and Jedediah Buce.

“To see all of them to play good and one of them get an assist in their last home game — that’s a plus,” coach Chris Avakian said of the seniors.

The Longhorns went on to win 2-1 in Holbrook two days later. Avakian said sophomore Cole Tenney scored a goal and an assist, freshman Isaiah Wilcox scored the other goal and sophomore Charlie Francis drew an assist.

Payson is fifth among eight teams in the 2A East Region with one region game remaining at Eagar Round Valley on Oct. 19. A win there should clinch fifth place. Not bad for a team loaded with nine underclassmen, according to Avakian.

“We have 13- and 14-year olds playing against 18- and 19-year olds,” the coach said. “We knew it was going to be this kind of a season. We’ll take our lumps and remember.”

Payson plays a non-region game at four-time defending state champion Chino Valley on Saturday at 1 p.m.