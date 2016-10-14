Six Candidates Vie For Three Seats On Tonto Basin Fire Board

One of the few contested local elections in the general election is the Tonto Basin Fire District governing board. One incumbent seeks re-election and two seats are up for grabs. Six candidates contend for the three seats.

Most say they are happy with the service of the district, which serves some 3,500 residents in Tonto Basin and Roosevelt. Others say they would like to see more transparency and better representation across the district, including from the Roosevelt area.

The fire district is geographically huge with nine, paid, full-time and 16 reserve/volunteers answering some 600 calls a year, mostly medical in nature.

The district is currently assessing a 3.25 percent property tax levy on residents, the maximum allowed in the state of Arizona. Fire Chief Steve Holt said the tax rate went down, but then the district had to raise it as property values fell during the recession.

He said the district needs a new station and trucks, but can’t afford the cost. He said the district last bought an ambulance in 2011 and will need another this year or next.

Kathi Fair

Fair is proud to say she lives in one of the best and most caring fire districts in the area.

“We are very proud of Chief (Steve) Holt and all the men and women that serve under him. I have had the opportunity to see them in action many times and could not ask for a more professional group of people,” she said.

Fair, who has lived in the area for a decade, said when she learned a member of the fire board was not running for re-election, she decided to run as a good way to serve the community.

Fair said the district needs to raise money to fund new equipment so it can keep abreast with community needs. She is not sure of anything else needed to improve the district, but if elected, she will learn.

Residents should vote for Fair because “I care about our community and look forward to working with the great men and women of this fire district serve their needs.”

Rose Ann “Janie” Watts

Watts has only lived in Tonto Basin for three years, but in that time has gotten to know the fire district personnel.

While she has not had to use their services, her husband Jim has needed ambulance services many times in the past three years.

“I liked how Mr. (Steve) Holt and the EMTs treated him,” she said. “I am sure, or at least I hope, the people of Tonto Basin realize what a valuable service the fire and ambulance provide to this community. My husband Jim was a Vietnam veteran and was not keen on riding in an ambulance. Mr. Holt and his crew were so kind and professional that he felt comfortable being transported by the ambulance.”

Local friends Deloris and Jim Marriage suggested Watts run for a board position. Jim is currently serving as a board member.

“I’ve always believed that one should give back to the community where they live and this is one way I can do this,” she said.

Watts has attended a few board meetings and believes the board is doing a fine job. She believes some of the fire board’s requests are a little “nitpicky” and cause more work for staff than is necessary, but as a whole, is happy with the current board members.

She said the district “probably” has an issue retaining personnel, but most districts in small communities with limited budgets face this issue. She is not sure how to solve this dilemma.

Watts’ experience serving on community boards includes serving as the chair of a Refuse District Board in a small county in Montana for four years, composing the district budget each year.

“I believe my experience of serving on a county board helps me know how a board operates,” she said. “I want the residence of this community/county to know that my first and foremost responsibility would be to the taxpayers and their dollars and then to support the fire district personnel.”

Gary Blanchard

For the past two years, Blanchard has served as a volunteer driver for the Tonto Basin Fire District, driving the handicap van to the Valley or Payson for residents that need a lift. The district offers the service free of charge to residents that live between Jakes Corner and Roosevelt.

Blanchard, who has lived in the district since 1987, said he loves to give back to his community and this is just one way to do that. Another way, he hopes, is serving on the fire district board.

Blanchard is running for the board to help keep the district running smoothly. Blanchard said he is happy with the current staff and service level of the district. When his mother was sick, he called 911 half a dozen times. Each time, Tonto Basin firefighters and paramedics were professional and courteous.

“I think (the paramedics) are doing a great job and Steve (Holt, fire chief) is doing a great job,” he said.

While Blanchard has no experience on a fire board, he was vice president of the local chamber of commerce some 30 years ago and he really loves the community and its residents.

Pamela Burruel

Burruel has lived in the Roosevelt community for the past 25 years and seen the population double to 2,400 people in the communities some nine miles south of the dam and Tonto Basin.

Burruel said she is running for the fire board because the Roosevelt area lacks representation. She believes the area needs a representative on the board.

Burruel said she has heard from Roosevelt residents concerned about the lack of representation now.

If elected, Burruel said she wants to take a hard look at spending. Roosevelt residents would like to see someone on duty 24/7 in the community to improve coverage and response times.

She would like to see more transparency on the board and better availability of the fire chief and board members. If elected, Burruel said she would be open to talking with any fire district resident about their concerns. She said she has found it difficult to speak with the current fire board members about her concerns and she has attended several board meetings.

Burruel, who has been active in several political groups, said whenever she gets involved in a board, she takes it very seriously.

“I try to do my research and do what I can to make things better,” she said. “I will suggest ways to make things better.”

If elected, Burruel would like to see the fire district host an annual open house so the community can meet the firefighters, board and administrative staff.

Terry Phillips Phillips, a resident of Tonto Basin since 2004, is no stranger to public service. He retired from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and is currently a reserve Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputy, volunteering in the Tonto Basin area. He is also a part-time deputy constable out of Payson.

Phillips raised his family in Tonto Basin and then retired there. He said a concerned citizen approached him to run for the Tonto Basin Fire District governing board. After attending several fire board meetings, he decided to run, believing he can work well with the other board members.

Phillips said as a property owner he is concerned with the fire protection in the area along with emergency medical coverage. His goals and objectives include:

• Working within the current budget without an additional tax increase

• Better financial accountability and transparency

• 24-hour emergency shift coverage at both Tonto Basin and Roosevelt

• Implementing a drug-free workplace policy

• Hiring an administrative clerk to maintain records, financial operations and perform general clerical duties

• Researching grants and government surplus options for equipment and supplies

• Promoting a positive and friendly work environment

• Inquiring about employee benefits — retirement and medical

• Reaching out to the community for volunteer assistance in administrative duties.

Brian Jennings

Jennings grew up in Tonto Basin and has lived in the community more than half his life. He is the only incumbent running for the fire board. He has served on the Tonto Basin Fire District governing board for four years. Jennings says it took most of his first term to learn the ins and outs of the position.

“By voting for me, I can continue to serve you and your best interests,” he said in a flier. “I want to ensure that your tax dollars are spent wisely and transparently so you can see where your tax dollars are being used.”

Jennings said his goal is to help build a fire department that employees want to work for and there is high employee morale. He says he also wants to implement an “aggressive billing system for recreational rescues” of non-residents, such as boaters.

“These rescues can over extend our resources, causing poor coverage for local emergencies and local taxpayers are bearing the financial burden,” he said. “I will keep the interests of the local taxpayers at heart.”