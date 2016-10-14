Spikers Killing It Heading Into Rematch

When Payson’s volleyball team shocked top-ranked Snowflake on Sept. 29, it certainly qualified as an upset.

It won’t be quite as shocking if the young Longhorns do it again.

They’ll get the chance to complete a rare season sweep of the mighty Lobos when they travel to Snowflake for the rematch on Tuesday night.

But beating a revenge-fueled Lobo squad in their own gym should prove a bigger challenge than the stunner the Longhorns pulled off a couple of weeks ago. A Snowflake victory leaves the teams tied atop the 3A East standings with three matches remaining (if Snowflake beat Winslow as expected on Wednesday).

“Snowflake’s going to be a battle,” said Payson coach Desirae Burris. “We always expect them to be tough and their home crowd is awesome.”

Speaking of awesome, the Longhorns have been just that this season. Payson enters the showdown on a roll.

The Horns pushed their winning streak to six with 3-0 home wins over Show Low on Monday and Holbrook on Tuesday. They disposed of Holbrook 25-17, 25-4, 25-23.

They carry a 6-0 3A East record into the rematch. A win over the Lobos (10-2), No. 3 in Wednesday’s 3A power rankings, would leave them on the verge of clinching the region championship and an automatic berth in the state tournament.

The six region champions earn automatic berths in the 16-team state tournament, with the other 10 places determined by the power rankings. Payson was No. 9 in the power rankings on Wednesday.

The Longhorns have won 18 of the 19 sets they’ve played in the region. The 3-1 win over Snowflake marks the only match the Longhorns have lost a set in.

“They’re playing really well,” Burris said of her players. “They’re playing hard.”

However, with just four seniors on the roster, the Longhorns can still improve.

“They’re playing like little kids,” Burris said. “But I think they’re growing a lot and learning a lot.”

Although another win over the Lobos on Tuesday wouldn’t guarantee the Longhorns a berth in the 16-team state tournament, it would leave them needing only to win two of their remaining three region matches to lock up the regional title and an automatic berth.

The Longhorns have just one home match remaining, the senior night contest against Winslow on Oct. 20.

They close the regular season at Blue Ridge on Oct. 25 and at Holbrook on Oct. 27.

The seniors believe this squad has what it takes to finish strong, starting with a win in Snowflake.

“It’d be a huge win,” said senior Delaynee Bowman. “It’ll be tough, but we’re ready and we’re gonna work hard for it.”