Tonto Basin Residents In Race For School Board

In the scorching summer month of July, the Tonto Basin Elementary School governing board faced a heated crowd sizzling over the proposed increases in property taxes to cover the capital needs of the school.

(Please see: http://www.paysonroundup.com/news/2016/jul/19/irate-residents-prompt-tonto-schools-back-tax-hike/)

The district ultimately cut the increase in half, but the topic still dominates the campaign for three seats on the school board and divides the community.

Tonto Basin voters will have to decide which three of the six candidates to vote for on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The three incumbents, Dorothy France, Laura Hartnell and Dennis Wilbanks face challengers Stormi Ewing-Thorpe, Nancy Gassaway and Twila Chambers.

Stormi Ewing-Thorpe

Ewing-Thorpe has deep roots. “I’m a seventh generation Tonto Basin resident,” she said.

Her grandfather, George, served on the Tonto Basin School Board for many years presiding on the board when former superintendent Johnny Ketchem vastly improved the school’s facilities.

Ewing-Thorpe went to the Tonto Basin school and her two young children now attend — one in kindergarten, the other in pre-school. “I’ve always loved the school,” she said. “You know who is teaching your kids. There’s the Christmas program and the Halloween Carnival.”

Those community touches motivated Ewing-Thorpe to run for the board.

“I want to see ... that the school keeps the community background,” she said. “When we were growing up, we had respect for the community and so the community put back into the school.”

She believes if the community is involved and engaged with the school, they will see the value in keeping the school going.

“That’s what I’m hoping I can do as well — make sure our kids have a school and employees have a place to go. That our community is informed and not scared about what going on.”

As an employee of the fire department, Ewing-Thorpe understands that taxes are going up everywhere and she feels for the retirees living in the area. She said she hopes to use her ability to arbitrate to make a difference.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me what I would do differently,” she said. “I’ve always been the mediator in my family. There’s always two sides to every story. I’m hoping to be the bridge with the community and the school.”

Twila Chambers

Chambers has lived full-time in Tonto Basin for the last four years.

“We moved here because my husband is a fisherman,” she said.

Chambers did not rest when they moved to the Basin, however. She spent part of the 2013-14 school year teaching middle school and the next year teaching fourth and fifth grades.

A native-born Arizonan, Chambers grew up in Bisbee then spent 45 years in education between Phoenix and Oregon in schools big and small.

“I’ve been to beaucoup board meetings of all different sizes of schools,” she said.

The former educator worked as a middle and elementary school teacher and as a principal.

Her daughter graduated in a class of 12, so Chambers is aware of the nuances of a small rural district.

“You never know whose toes you are stepping on,” she said.

Chambers believes the Tonto Basin school board needs someone with her education background to help speak for the teachers and employees of the district.

“I just think there are many things that come before the board that would be helped by someone who understands how it runs on the other side,” she said. “That’s my main reason for running.”

Chambers also hopes to get the community involved and awareness of the school district’s needs.

She serves as the vice president of the local Kiwanis club, works in their thrift store and sits on the board organizing the Halloween Carnival, but she notices the school is not discussed by many in the community.

“The school is hardly mentioned by anybody,” she said.

Chambers hopes to change that.

Nancy Gassaway

Gassaway has lived full time in the Tonto Basin for the last 25 years. Prior to that, she spent many years as a part-time resident.

Gassaway married an Air Force pilot and as a result, she and her children experienced many different types of schools as they moved around the world.

“One child born was in England and one in Guam,” she said. “My children were all raised in the military. I was very involved in my children’s schools.”

Her birth family also had many educators including two college professors along with teachers.

When her husband passed away, Gassaway came home to Tucson and worked for more than 40 years as an area manager for a large national company.

“I was responsible for negotiating fair, obtainable budgets for multi-million dollar stores and responsible for ensuring that budgets were met,” Gassaway wrote on the Gila County Schools Superintendent’s website.

Gassaway’s main issue revolves around the recent property tax.

“Recent actions that have adversely affected so many of our seniors who make up the largest percentage of our population is a wakeup call for our entire community to be more involved in what is happening in our wonderful school,” she wrote.

According to the 2010 census, Tonto Basin’s average age is 65 with only 1,424 full-time residents in the area.

Gassaway plans on using her background to serve the students and community of Tonto Basin to bring them together to make the school the best it can be while respecting the needs of the mostly senior community.

“It’s so divided right now. I don’t recall this happening before,” she said. “I can add to the diversity and representation of the senior community that has felt they have not received (representation) as related to the school.”

Dennis Wilbanks

Wilbanks was born and raised in Payson and has lived in Tonto Basin for 12 years. He currently has five children.

He has not only served on the Tonto Basin School Board, but also as a board member of the Tumbleweed Center for Youth and Development, a nonprofit organization offering emergency housing, counseling, training, job placement life skills, and education for homeless youth in Phoenix and Tempe.

Wilbanks has received training to serve as a non-]profit board member through Cox Communications, Tumbleweed Center for Youth a& Development, and the Arizona School Board Association.

His main reason for running for the TB school board is to strengthen the ties of the school with the community.

“I am known as a servant leader and have a great desire to see our students, teacher and school not only be successful, but have strong ties and relationships within our community,” Wilbanks wrote.

Laura Hartnell

Hartnell hopes to win a seat to the Tonto Basin School Board after serving for the past two years as an appointed member.

Hartnell is a native Arizonan and lived in Tonto Basin for the last 16 years. She runs a successful mortgage business in the Payson area.

Hartnell decided to run due to encouragement from friends in the community.

“Although my children are grown, I have always stayed involved with activities at Tonto Basin school and have the utmost respect for the teachers and staff,” she wrote. “I truly believe that the school is the ‘heartbeat’ of Tonto Basin.”

Hartnell has concerns, however, that the turnover of administrators and teachers has caused the school to struggle.

With the hiring of the new superintendent, Hartnell hopes things will calm down for the benefit of the students, but she believes if re-elected, she can continue to make a difference.

“There is still a lot of work to be done and additional improvements are in process,” wrote Hartnell. “We are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work. It would be a privilege to continue my tenure as a board member and be part of the exciting changes ahead.”

Dorothy France

France, a native of Arizona, has lived in Tonto Basin for the last 12 years.

She spent her career at the state’s Children’s Services unit working with dependent children.

“This allowed involvement with many school districts to assure these children were receiving the educational support they needed for success,” she wrote.

France’s commitment to children filtered into her personal life as well. She adopted and raised four children and now is raising a grandson as her son.

France says she has a strong desire and calling to serve her community.

“... but especially in areas that support and benefit the children in their educational skills for preparing for their future achievements,” she wrote.

France said it has been her pleasure to serve on the Tonto Basin School Board for the last four years, as well as filling in the final months of former board member Pat Taylor’s term.

She has learned much during her tenure from the Arizona School Boards Association conferences that has helped her remain current on state and federal policy changes and laws.