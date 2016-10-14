Veteran Lawmen In A Rematch For Gila County Sheriff

Challenger Darrell Stubbs has renewed his election challenge of Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd, with a charge of spending too much money on administration and not enough on deputies on patrol.

The county covers 4,800 square miles, a huge sweep of territory for a staff of 165 in the sheriff’s office. Deputies cover everything from Globe to Pine and runs two jails. In Gila County, the sheriff’s office provides protection for Star Valley under a contract and for unincorporated communities like Pine, Christopher Creek, East Verde Estates, Mesa del Caballo and others.

After four years on the job, Shepherd is once more facing a match-up with Darrell Stubbs, who ran against Shepherd in the last election.

Both men spent most of their law enforcement careers in the GCSO. Stubbs worked as a deputy in the jails, schools, narcotics task force and on patrol. Shepherd worked his way up the ranks, from deputy to sergeant, lieutenant and undersheriff before winning the sheriff’s seat after John Armer retired.

Armer served for three terms as a Democrat. Former Sheriff Lyman Peace also served as a Democrat. But since then the political center of gravity has shifted to the Republican north and Shepherd won election as a Republican, having in the past switched his affiliation. Stubbs changed his registration from Republican to Independent so he could face Shepherd in the general election.

Stubbs said that he was 10 when his brother died in Vietnam. He vowed then do something in his life that would make his brother proud. “As a School Resource Officer and parent, I told the students I believe there are only two kinds of people in the world. You are either part of the solution or you are part of the problem. I believe that going into law enforcement placed me in the category as part of the solution. That is why I am running for Sheriff.”

For his part after four years in office, Shepherd says he has a lot more to accomplish.

“Certainly there is an overabundance of tragedy associated with law enforcement, but there is also satisfaction when something you have done really makes a difference in someone’s life,” he said. “I have been able to work with people during the worst or best days of their lives, and I have really developed a better sense of humanity, which I don’t think people outside of public safety really experience.”

Stubbs says it is time for a change and the county needs a leader willing to look outside the box to turn the office around.

Stubbs’ chief platform: More deputies in the field.

Gila County reports indicate the department has 31 deputies and 15 administrators, he says.

“The number of deputies that we have working on the streets are not substantially enough to cover the entire county, whereas the number of administrators highly exceed the amount of supervision needed,” Stubbs wrote. “The solution is more deputes on the street and fewer administrators.”

Shepherd disagrees with Stubbs’ numbers and says the 51 patrol deputies includes lieutenants and sergeants. Sergeants work patrol on a regular basis while most lieutenants serve more time in the office.

Stubbs said he does not believe residents are getting the service they deserve, or pay for. As a result, residents complain about poor service. They complain to him they rarely see deputies on patrol and don’t like how the department handles investigations, Stubbs said.

Stubbs promises a 100-day plan if he takes office.

Shepherd said he has already made changes, including better public outreach. He started posting daily activities on a Facebook page and created an annual report detailing the number of drug seizures, training hours and statistics.

Shepherd said he also puts a lot of time and energy into employees, with better training and recruitment. He added the number of things that go into making a good employee is “mind boggling.”

Shepherd tried to standardize uniforms and firearms and training as well.

“Needless to say, the reputation of the agency rides on the performance of the employees. One bad experience can destroy a number of good deeds and the only way to minimum this is to standardize how we developed the employees across the board,” he said.

Sarah White, GCSO’s chief administrative officer, asked Stubbs Tuesday night how he plans to pay for more deputies to put on the street.

Stubbs said the department doesn’t need both a chief deputy (Johnny Sanchez) and an undersheriff (Michael Johnson). He would eliminate one position and use the money to hire more officers. He would cut the bloated administration and put more deputies in the field.

Shepherd said it costs a lot more to hire a deputy than an administrator. He said three administrative positions pay for hiring and training one deputy. If you take away administration positions, however, things around the office can’t get done.

In the meantime, the office keeps losing deputies to better paying jobs around the state.

Shepherd said the county spends $100,000 to hire, train and equip a new deputy. But Stubbs said the department must do more to hire the right deputies and then hang onto them – with things like better insurance and treatment.

Shepherd said he works tirelessly address such issues. “We can be the least paid and worst equipped police agency in the state, but we don’t have to act like it,” he said.

Stubbs said he wants to improve the way deputies handle calls, something he sees as lacking. The department must deliver “better services by having better response times and the right attitude and training,” Stubbs wrote.

Shepherd says he has already acted to improve services, including;

• Pulling money from the patrol budget to keep school resource officers after the state dropped funding.

• Merging the Globe sheriff’s dispatch center with the Globe Police Department and the Payson dispatch center with the Payson Police Department to deliver faster service and improve coordination between the agencies.

• Reorganizing the county’s detectives into one squad after the drug unit was cut from three to two detectives. Now all detectives work drug cases because it remains one of the county’s biggest problems.

• Setting up a group that investigates all complaints against the office and deputies, separate from the patrol division. The group investigates all complaints, increasing accountability and transparency.



• Added mobile data terminals in deputy vehicles.

Stubbs says if elected, he will implement his 100-day plan (which he did not outline) and make common-sense decisions that need to be made to get the office back on track. He plans to require all employees who work for the office to live in Gila County and in some cases in the communities they patrol.

Sheriff Adam Shepherd

His grandfather built a cabin in Whispering Pines

Started with Gila County Sherrif at 22 years old

Payson Police Department reserves

Graduated from Northern Arizona University and the police management school at Northwestern

Deputy

Sergeant

Lieutenant

Undersheriff

Sheriff

Darrell Stubbs

Reserve deputy under Sheriff Lyman Peace

Detention officer

Patrol Deputy

School resource officer

DARE officer

Narcotics Task Force agent

Arizona Post Training officer

Certified watercraft instructor

Gila County Sherriff's Dive Team

Worked in every district and area of Gila County

Miami Police Department as a patrol officer

Tonto Apache Tribe officer

Civil Air Patrol as a teen

Involved in 4-H, Civil Air Patrol, Little League, Payson Rodeo Committee, Elks Lodge, Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts Leader, gila County Cattle Growers, Choir Boys Law Enforcement Organization, Kiwani's Club