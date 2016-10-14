Women Retain Red & White Title

The Red and White Rumble between 12 members of the Payson Women’s Golf Association and a dozen members the Payson Men’s Golf Association ended in a draw at Payson Golf Course.

The Red Team featured a dozen PWGA members, while the White Team featured 12 PMGA members.

Since the tournament ended in a draw, the women’s team retained the title they won in 2015.

Other action

Jeri Shepard, Debbie Nichols and Jan Burns teamed up to shoot 71 and win the Texas Scramble on Sept. 27. Shari Cody, Sharon Vaplon and Carolyn Davis finished second one stroke back.

Judy McFall (11 feet, 4 inches on No. 8) and Jan Burns (9-6 on No. 14) were closest to the pin.

Joyce Goff defeated runner-up Marcy Hewlett to win the Singles Match Play Tournament that ran throughout the summer.