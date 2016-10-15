More Inventions I’Ll Bet People Would Pay A Lot For

Way back at the beginning of August we spent some time laughing about inventions we would all like to see, like a Chinese can opener that actually opens cans, or a small device that fits in a pocket or purse and when clicked erases all memory in others of anything really dumb you just said. But why quit when we’re having fun? Try these on for size.

What would you say to an automatic two-week prison sentence imposed on any retail executive who suggests moving the most popular store items to the back of the store so that people have to trek all the way past everything else, including video screens that blah-blah-blah in your ear the whole way in and out, just to buy a lousy container of milk or six pack of beer?

Say what? Two weeks is not long enough? Sorry, I forget to mention that the sentence was to be served sitting in the electric chair.

I would also kill for a small implant in my brain which would activate if I thought, “I wish to hell the checker would quit yapping with the people ahead of me and get around to checking me out before everything I bought goes past its expiration date!”

What would happen if it activated?

Sorry, some things are just too horrible to describe in public.

Here’s one I know you are going to love. In fact, I used to do a little programming so I may get to work on this one. What would you pay for a 600-pound electronic gorilla that delights in squeezing human heads? Not much? Well, what if it was electronically able to travel over wires with the greatest of ease, popping out and squeezing the heads of telemarketers until they’re so thin you can slice cheese with them?

Aha! I knew you’d like it!

And hey, Johnny, can you remember back to the days when you paid for a pound of meat and actually got a pound of meat? Oh, you’re not that old? Well I am. I can remember back when beef, pork, lamb, or any other kind of meat was hung up for awhile after the animal was slaughtered so that the blood would drain out of it. That way you just got meat, and no one dared to add water to falsify the weight either. I swear that these days I can hear those overstuffed packages in the display case burping once in while!

Why should we pay good money for water? If I want soggy ham or beef that sloshes around in a frying pan I can soak it myself. My solution for the people who do it is so simple it’s hardly even worth mentioning.

What is it?

Hang the butcher if he doesn’t hang the animal.

Of course that’s not exactly an invention, but even so it’s not a bad idea. And I’ll bet it would have what all those poor underpaid lawyers call a “chilling effect” on the rest of the butchery mob.

Last, but not least, this comes from what someone in the doctor’s office told me this week when I was there to see about a pulled shoulder for which I am entirely at fault. PS: Don’t come home with a plastic bag with two liters of anything in it and casually try to lift it sideways onto a shelf. Well, you can if you enjoy the sound of a pop! click! followed by an equally fascinating stab of pain that almost makes you drop the bag.

There’s no invention for that. What could cure stupidity?

Anyway, the invention I had in mind came from someone in the doctor’s office telling about what driving around was like on Labor Day Saturday. Took an hour to make a drive that should have taken 20 minutes.

The invention? Simple. A transporter that drops the whole Chamber of Commerce in the middle of Highway 260 opposite Jiffy Lube anytime they say something against a bypass around Payson.

Whew! This really works off some frustrations! You should try it.