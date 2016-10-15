Street Fair To Benefit Dupke Family Saturday At Moose Lodge

This past week has been a whirlwind of news of the political persuasion, of which I am getting pretty tired. Then we are dealing with a delay in the installation of our kitchen cabinets until this week; that destructive hurricane battering the heck out of the East Coast where most of my relatives now live.

I was biting my fingernails and looking on Facebook to see whether the storm was hitting the coastal areas where my relatives were.

Reminder

The memorial service for Bill Dupke is at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14 at the Nazarene Church on Tyler Parkway.

The Hellsgate Fire Department is teaming up with the Moose Lodge #852 in Star Valley to host a benefit Street Fair on Saturday, Oct. 15 in honor of Dupke, who passed to the next phase of his journey to be with the Lord much too early. Bill had fought brain cancer for many years, but I guess He needed a firefighter up there.

All funds for the street fair, which begins at 2 p.m. at station #21 in Star Valley, will be going to the Dupke family.

Many activities are planned including a bake sale (if you would like to donate baked goods, please leave it at the Star Valley Fire Station or call me at 928-478-9935 and I will come and pick it up), and many games for the kids.

Tonto Village Chapel

I received a call from Rita Spalink yesterday reminding me of the Bible study group that meets at 5:30 p.m. Mondays. I intended to go, I really did, but ... I did forget. I had made a beef stew and it was still simmering on the stove about that time. I’m not making excuses, but I never thought about it again until bedtime. Sorry about that, Rita. I will go to the women’s Bible study group on Thursday morning at 10 a.m., even if I have to put a post-it note on my forehead.

Get well wishes

I received word that Royce O’Donnell of Mead Ranch has been at Banner Mesa Hospital. Royce is going through therapy and is progressing very well. My prayers go out to you and your family, Royce, and may the wind be at your back and God at your side with every tissue and aspirin you reach for.

Birthdays

Ray Shultz of Tonto Village I has a birthday on Oct. 16. On Oct. 17, Clyde “Scotty” Scott has his big day. Scotty is our local artist, painting fantastic oils in mostly Western settings. Linda Stailey, a former Tonto Village resident and now of Buckeye, Ariz., shares her birthday with Scotty. Linda was a mover and shaker of the community, being a Hellsgate Firefly, a Domino Diva most recently, but Linda was intrinsically involved in many of the issues that concerned Tonto Village. Linda has left a huge hole in the happenings of the Village.

Speaking of happenings in the Village, Bobette Davis has brought the holidays right to her front yard to the enjoyment of all the residents. Bobette goes all out for all the holidays with blowups and decorations. Bobette celebrates her birthday on Oct. 18. Happy birthday to each and every one.

Recipe of the week

By now I would imagine that everyone who has apple trees has made many apple treats. Here is a recipe submitted by Marilyn Lamb of Kohl’s Ranch. Marilyn has brought this bread many times to Domino Divas on Wednesday afternoons to the delight of everyone. The bread is so good!

Apple Bread

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup Crisco

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups chopped apple

1/2 cup chopped nuts

Topping

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Cream sugar and shortening. Add eggs and vanilla. Then add dry ingredients. Fold in apples and nuts. Combine the top ingredients and scatter over batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes.

Quote of the week

Words of encouragement fan the spark of genius into the flame of achievement.

— Wilfred A. Peterson