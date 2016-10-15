Students Who Aced Azmerit Test

Payson Unified School District this week honored scores of high school students who aced the AZMerit test, the state’s new, rigorous standards test.

“Thank you for allowing us to celebrate 165 Payson Unified School District students who have shown academic excellence,” said Student Achievement Director Brenda Case.

The students all ranked as “highly proficient” on the grade-level skills test based on tough national standards intended to test critical thinking skills and ensure Arizona students can compete with students nationally.

The district engraved the students’ names on a set of plaques, which will hang in the board room, the latest effort by the district to recognize the positive accomplishments of students, faculty, staff and the members of the public who support education.

“We plan on decorating this place with the names of high-achieving students,” Case told the school board. “We need to celebrate their hard work and accomplishments — the love of challenge and the resilience in the face of setbacks.”

Students statewide have struggled in the past three years to meet the higher standards of the AZMerit test, which has replaced the Arizona-only AIMS test.

Fewer than half of students statewide have managed to meet the standards and far fewer have scored as “highly proficient.”

Generally, the students in the elementary grades in Payson have matched or beaten the state average when it comes to meeting the new AZMerit standards. Students in middle school and then high school have generally fallen behind the state average.

The state is currently reviewing and overhauling the standards and has held off using the scores to rank schools or determine state funding.

However, the meeting on Monday honored the district’s top students when it comes to mastering the standards.

Several dozen high school students who ranked as highly proficient attended the meeting, including students who topped the scoreboard in both English and math.

Highly proficient in English and math

Edward Padilla Jr.

Raegen Ashby

Summer Aguon

Mikaela McGuire

Colin Nossek

Cole Tenney

Highly proficient in English

Jesse Lee

Noah Ward

Hanna Goldman

Ivan Wade

Michael Hammers

Crystal Kubby

Nathan McMullen

Caleb Paine

Jennifer Peters

Veronica Volk

Brock Davis

Samuel Doria

Ryan Krimsky

Highly proficient in math

Mercedes Miranda

Rachael Brundage

Rayce Mathews

Randall Adcock

Michael Paul

Trace Wallace

Tanaphol Wanapha

Dallin Porter