Veterinary Techs Appreciated Year Round

October 16-22 is Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week. All of us at HSCAZ are very lucky to have an extremely intelligent and hard-working medical team. They work with the dogs and cats that come into the shelter every single day. DJ, Loni and Nicole have all been at HSCAZ for over a year working together. They cover 7 days a week making sure all dogs and cats are well cared for and healthy. Lots of dogs and cats that come into our shelter as strays are malnourished, injured or have some sort of underlying medical condition. DJ, Loni and Nicole are here to help! They spend their days medicating, vaccinating, assisting in spay/neuter surgeries and making sure all the dogs and cats are healthy and happy. They provide comfort to pets that come into the shelter lost, scared and sickly. They care for the cats and dogs that live with us temporarily as part of our Humanitarian Hold program while their owners struggle with medical problems, loss of home, domestic abuse or rehabilitation. Our medical team also helps the public by holding low-cost vaccine and spay/neuter clinics and traveling to under-served areas to help provide spay and neuter surgeries along with our veterinarian Dr. Sheena Christensen.

HSCAZ would like to extend a huge thank you to our medical team! We would also like to thank you on behalf of the over 1,600 cats and dogs you cared for in the past year. We are all very appreciative of your dedication and hard work year round. Thank you DJ, Loni and Nicole!

Adoption event

Join us at Petco in Fountain Hills (16835 E. Shea Blvd.) on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an adoption event. We will have adoptable dogs looking for their forever families!

Adopt-Ober Fest

In honor of Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month, HSCAZ has an adoption special called “Adopt-Ober Fest.” Adoption fees will range between $15-$30. You’ll get to pull your adoption fee from our ghoul and you can even win some prizes for you and your newly adopted companion! Come to the shelter at 605 W. Wilson Ct. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and meet adoptable pets like these:

Sadie Jo

I’m an active girl looking for a loving family to take me on long walks and help me burn off all this extra energy. Take me for a run with you in the morning or let’s go on an adventure together on a hiking trail. I want to feel a special bond with my future owner and know that they are going to let me be silly and play outside with me. I’m only drawn to certain dogs when it comes to making friends. Some personalities are just stronger than I prefer. If I sound like the right active girl for you, come on down and check me out!

Miss Kitty

I know what you’re thinking, what’s a cool cat like me doing in a place like this? Running a saloon and keeping all these critters in line can be a tough job, but I’m a smart gal that always has an open ear for anyone that needs to talk. Just think of me as your oasis in the middle of a desert! Not only can I sling drinks and create fun for everyone around, I can be a softy when it comes to certain people, but don’t let that fool you. I have a tough business woman attitude when it comes to running a tight ship around here. If you think you can handle a pistol like myself, just cross over the gunsmoke and get a clear view of me.