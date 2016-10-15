Winter’S Supply Of Firewood Becomes A Family Affair

Almost as disturbing and vexing as the vile references Donald Trump made about women on the recently leaked video is his later assertion that it was “locker room talk.”

His absurd reference that “boys will be boys” is a slap in the face to every man, coach and athlete in the country.

I coached all levels of school sports for 37 years and once thought of locker rooms as my second home, but I never heard comments that remotely resembled Trump’s lewd conversation with Billy Bush.

In fact, included in every coach’s job description is the responsibility to monitor the locker room to supervise the conduct of players which includes correcting inappropriate and insensitive language.

Also, posted in most every locker room is a list of “do’s and don’ts” that includes rules for acceptable language.

Those rules have been strictly enforced by most every coach I have met.

During the late 1960s, about the time I was beginning my career in public education, I worked part time as a statistician for the Phoenix Suns and the Arizona State University men’s basketball team.

That job required me to be in and out of locker rooms at every game and not once did I ever overhear comments as vulgar and libidinous as Trump made in the video.

Certainly, locker rooms can turn rambunctious, especially after hard fought games or grueling practices, but bragging about sexual assaults on women is not tolerated by athletes or coaches.

Thankfully, there are professional athletes who are irate at the insinuation that lewd remarks, like Trump made on the video, are commonplace in men’s locker rooms.

Oakland A’s pitcher Sean Doolittle pushed back against Trump tweeting, “As an athlete, I’ve been in locker rooms my entire life and uh, that’s not locker room talk.”

L.A. Galaxy player Robbie Rogers tweeted, “I’m offended as an athlete that (Donald Trump) keeps using his ‘locker room talk’ as an excuse.”

Nonconsensual sexual advances are not part of the locker room, insisted Philadelphia 76ers guard Kendall Marshall, a former Phoenix Sun.

“Sexual advances without consent is not locker room talk.”

Trump’s contention that the abhorrent conversation we heard on video was commonplace in locker rooms, is not the talk of a good leader — it’s an unnerving cliché uttered by a discomposed man desperately seeking acceptance.

Firewood in

Thanks to tips from my good friend Dennis Pirch and help from two sons and grandson, I’ve been able to stockpile a winter’s supply of fuelwood.

Coach Pirch guided us to where we could find plenty of down and dead alligator juniper-oak and all it took then was convincing sons to spend a couple of weekends helping chain saw, split and stack it.

Those who have not yet gathered a winter’s supply have until Dec. 31 to do so.

Tonto National Forest fuelwood permits expire at the end of the year and none will be issued again until April 1, 2017.

The Forest Service does not allow harvesting of personal-use firewood during that time period to prevent damaging forest lands and roads.

The Tonto National Forest office in Payson issues two types of personal-use firewood permits — one is free and the other is paid which allows gatherers more wood species to select from.

Permits are $10 per cord with a $20 minimum and up to 10 cords can be gathered.

New Mexican food restaurant

Although details about the opening of a Mexican food restaurant in Pine are sketchy, there are those hopeful that our town will once again have such a culinary offering.

About 25 years ago, there was a Mexican-style restaurant in what is now THAT Brewery and later one opened in what is now the Early Bird Café, but neither lasted.

Reportedly Mi Familia will open Nov. 1 in the former smokehouse restaurant site near Pine Creek Cabins across from the cultural center on Beeline Highway.

Mi Familia currently has two other restaurants in the West Phoenix area.

A quick glimpse of the proposed menu reveals it will offer traditional south of the border offerings including enchiladas, burritos, tacos, tamales, chimichangas and combination plates. The cafe will also serve breakfast items.

A Mi Familia website claims it is “a family owned neighborhood Mexican restaurant.”

Library benefit a success

Although profits from the Third Annual Wine around the Library benefit held Oct. 8 at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library have not yet been tabulated, Library Manager Becky Waer is certain the event was a hit, “We had at least 40 door (ticket) sales. We couldn’t have held many more.”

Patrons paid $20 each to attend the charity event which began at 4 p.m. and continued until sunset both inside the library and outside under canopies.

All funds earned will be used to help the library overcome a budget deficit.

Attendees enjoyed a selection wines, snacks, fine chocolates and musical entertainment from Trouble in Paradise, Pine’s hometown husband and wife musical duo.

Good turnout

Pine Strawberry Guild member Catherine Hurla is calling the boutique held Saturday, Oct. 8 a big success.

“We had a good crowd going through all day and great sales,” Hurla said. “The weather was beautiful so that seemed to help bring people in.”

The boutique offered for sale a variety of unique gifts and personal items that Hurla claims, “Could not be found elsewhere.”

The items included artwork, leather crafts, knit and crocheted works, jewelry and baskets.

The boutique will open again on Friday, Nov. 25 and two days in December that will be announced later.

More Madness

Next on the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library’s Movie Madness offerings is the showing of “Ice Age Collision Course” at 1 p.m. Oct. 19. The movie is rated PG and is 105 minutes in length.

As usual, children should bring a pillow so as to be comfortable on the floor, refreshments will be served and parents are responsible for judging the suitability of the movie for their child.

School daze

The Pine Strawberry School monthly calendar includes two upcoming volleyball outings, an archery tournament and a half day of school.

The Buffalo netters travel Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Camp Verde United Christian and on Oct. 22 lock horns in a daylong Verde Valley League tournament.

School will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 to allow teachers to attend in-service training.

On Oct. 22, the Buffalo archery team hosts an all-day National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) tournament.

Competition in four flights begins at 8 a.m.

The tournament, which is a northeastern Arizona state qualifier, will include both 3-D and 10-15 meter range competitions.

Since the inception of NASP at the school, the team has grown to become one of the finest in the state as evidenced by it annually qualifying for Arizona and national championship tournaments.

At the conclusion of last season, one in which the Buffs advanced to the national tournament in Louisville, Ky., coach Dean Pederson expressed confidence that the 2016-17 team could be the best ever.

“I’m hoping next year we have a few qualify for the world shoot.”

That would be a Herculean accomplishment for a small, rural school with less than 200 students to draw from.

The coach’s optimism might be due to the return of the one-two punch of eighth-graders Emma Paine and Raci Miranda.

In Louisville last spring, Paine took top honors among the 15 P/S qualifiers scoring a 270 that was highlighted by 12 perfect 10 scores. Among the 230 seventh-grade national qualifiers, Paine was 29th. Of the 1572 girls competing she was 205th.

On the 10-15 meter range, Miranda was tops among the Buffs posting a 274 with 11 10s. At one point in the competition she hit five consecutive 10s and her lowest score was an eight.

Also in the 10-15 meter shoot, Paine scored a very respectable 272.

In 3-D, Miranda pushed Paine to the limit before finishing second on the team with a 264 and nine 10s.

The Buff cause did suffer a setback, however, with the loss of Caleb Barlow, the son of former school principal-superintendent Cody Barlow.

Last year, Caleb was one of the team’s better shooters but is no longer with the Buffalos because his family moved from Pine.

Medicare help

Keeping up with the changes in Medicare prescription plans can be a daunting task for seniors.

Thankfully there is help on the way for those concerned about the changes that will take place Jan. 1, 2017.

The assistance arrives in the form of a Pinal-Gila County Council for Senior Citizens-hosted seminar from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine.

During it, PGSC representatives will help seniors review their health and prescription insurance including changes in cost, coverage and benefits.

Pasitka invites

It’s certain many of those attending the 12th Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup will be crafters and quilters from Pine and Strawberry.

Maureen Pasitka, a well-known local quilter, issued last week an invitation to attend the Roundup which will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 14 and 15 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Admission is $5 and children under 12 years are free.

The Roundup will offer a vendor mall, “shop hop,” classes, lectures and a quilt appraiser.

Cristy Fincher, Ann Peterson and Sharon Schamber will teach.

The event is being sponsor by Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin, Church of the Nazarene and the Mazatzal Casino.

For more information or entry forms, call 928-978-3464.

Thought for the week

“Character is doing the right thing even when it costs more than you want to pay.”