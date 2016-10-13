Fall Is Like Life, Like Love

I stood on a tapestry of maple leaves, saturated, chromatically content.

I murmured a little prayer to chlorophyll, sunlight, supernovae and anthocyanin.

I’d found my maple grove — and impressed my bride. I had feared I would not find this spot — but now heaved a sign of relief watching her shuffle through the red leaves.

It just don’t get any better.

Mind you, I grew up in California then spent 25 years in the Valley — so the gush of red, yellow and orange in the canopy of trembling leaves overhead still feels like a hallucination, wandering lost in some Disney movie calling for Thumper.

So when Greg McKelvey — photographer and geologist — dropped by my office to show off his fall color shots from a maple grove off Forest Road 300, I made him mark the spot on a map. Then as soon as I could wrench myself loose from the endless newspaper deadlines, I set out on a quest for red.

The weekend previous, I’d set off to visit a couple of aspen groves — one in a big meadow off Highway 260 on a few miles beyond where you top off on the Rim and another on the short access road into Willow Springs Lake. That was wonderful. The quaking aspen trembled in a warm fall breeze a satisfying drenching of yellow.

But I needed my dose of red — I needed my anthocyanins.

OK. So let’s back up.

All spring, all summer, I wallow in green — the gift of chlorophyll, which makes duffers like me possible.

Chlorophyll’s a complicated molecule that absorbs sunlight. This knocks loose an electron that triggers a chain reaction when combined with water and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to produce sugars and nutrients the trees need to survive. In the process, the molecule releases a little gasp of oxygen, liberated from the carbon dioxide — releasing it into the atmosphere to sustain fall color groupies like myself.

The chlorophyll molecule is built around a magnesium atom. Please note, you make magnesium by letting a giant star burn down to heavy elements before exploding, scatter those elements into space. Once the dust cloud gathers into a planet, you have magnesium suitable for making chlorophyll. Oh, yeah — and us. Magnesium makes up about 11 percent of the atoms in our bodies.

The chlorophyll absorbs most wavelengths of light, but more or less rejects green wavelengths. Those wavelengths bounce off the leaves, making the forest look lushly green.

All summer long, the chlorophyll sustains the tree.

But as the days shorten and the temperature falls, maples, aspen, cottonwoods and other trees with delicate, big, floppy leaves face a problem. The leaves soak up the rays — but they’re also sensitive to frost. So to protect itself from damage and infection, many trees drop their leaves as temperatures fall. A ring of cells called an abscission at the base of the leaf cuts off the flow of water and nutrients into the leaf.

But why the flare of gaudy red, orange and yellow?

The green leaf has all kinds of pigments and molecules covered up by the green of the chlorophyll. That includes anthocyanin, which reflects the red wavelengths of light. The anthocyanin may protect the leaf against sun damage. As the chlorophyll fades in the leaf, it turns to producing anthocyanin.

So as the delicate chlorophyll molecules come apart, the leaf turns yellow, then red. Botanists still debate exactly why some years produce brilliant reds while others favor orange and yellow. It has something to do with the mingling of cold nights and warm days — early frost and lingering summers. The exact formula remains elusive.

So if you’ve developed an addiction to anthocyanins or the carotenes that produce the yellow in fall leaves — you must venture forth and take your chances.

No telling how it will all play out given the predicted rise in average global temperatures. Some projections suggest fall colors will come later in the year — perhaps linger longer. Many projections predict forests will shift altitudes — so maples may fade from one place and hopefully sprout in another. Certainly aspen are struggling across the Southwest — but that probably mostly has to do with the disruption of natural fire cycles.

So in an unpredictable world, I believe in chasing the colors when you see them — and stretching out on a bed of maple leaves when you find it.

So we found a log, rising from the red splendor of the fallen leaves, cracked open a bottle of merlot and savored the afternoon, the way the sunlight fell on leaves made possible by the death of some other star.

I took in a great gulp of oxygen — fresh from the leaves.

I watched as Michele lie in a hollow beneath the maple tree, nearly hidden in the red and yellow leaves — peering through her camera lens through the trembling layers of color — yellow, red and orange — hallucinogenic against the brilliant blue sky, the paintbrush billows of cloud.

I think fall is like life, like love — impossibly beautiful and all the more poignant in the long shadow of winter.