‘Miss Peregrine’S Home For Peculiar Children’ Will Satisfy All Viewers

Best known for his innovative animation films, this time director Tim Burton brings us a live action PG-13 yarn about kids with super powers. Or he brings us a yarn — at the least — about kids with peculiar powers.

Very successful screen writer Jane Goldman has written scripts for such popular films as “Kingsmen: The Secret Service,” two of the “X-Men” films and both of the popular and entertaining “Kick Ass” movies. We see the obvious similarities between the X-Men and the children with Peculiar abilities. She writes from the young adult novel of the same name by Ransom Riggs. Mr. Riggs’ book held the No. 1 spot on the New York Times best seller list in its category. Often YA novels bring a built-in fan base with them.

It does help if viewers have a good film to watch. We have a good film to watch here.

The constantly improving Eva Green plays the lead, Miss Peregrine herself. Green has a busy career after a strong run on HBO with “Penny Dreadful.” We delighted in her performance in the James Bond film “Casino Royale.”

Also from “Casino Royale” we have Judi Dench. The seemingly inevitable Samuel L. Jackson also appears; 19-year-old pro Asa Butterfield plays Jake, the male focus of the film. He held the star role in the science fiction film “Ender’s Game.”

Chris O’Dowd and Terence Stamp also play supporting roles as Jake’s dad and grandpa respectively. Dench has an Oscar while Jackson and Stamp are Oscar nominees. The cast is solid and seasoned, even young Butterfield has a string of credits.

Jake’s mom is played by Kim Dickens, lately of “Fear the Living Dead” on TV; 20-year-old Ella Purnell plays Emma, who falls for Stamp, Jake’s grandpa and then two generations later for Jake himself. Time warp stuff, just watch and enjoy.

This four saw blade film will satisfy all viewers. Tim Burton has a definite edge to his work that can be off-putting. He sometimes reaches for our gorge reflex, as he does here, but no one can say he doesn’t have a grand imagination. He has the Peculiar Children use innovative skills and quick wits in the spectacular climatic battle with the ... well just you go see with what.

Even I liked the finish very much, and I do not often appreciate Mr. Burton.

The film is set on an island in Wales, but the filming took place in three countries, England, Belgium and in Florida in the USA.

With a huge budget of $110 million the film has accumulated $80 million at the box office in its first week. It runs for a longish two hours and 10 minutes.

Eva Green and Tim Burton also worked together in the Johnny Depp film “Dark Shadows.”

Burton allowed himself the pleasure of a cameo, so watch for him.