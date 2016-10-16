Rim Country Holidays – Columbus Day

The day marking the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas has been observed in the United States since Colonial times. The celebrations have ranged from large parades to no public observance at all, and it was not an official federal holiday until 1937. In 1970 the holiday was fixed by Congress as the second Monday in October.

Nevertheless, making much over Christopher Columbus has been a delicate subject in the Rim Country due to the close proximity of the Apache tribes. The late Max Oliger, a teacher on the San Carlos Reservation before retiring to Payson, told about an argument he had with one Tonto Apache over who owned the land. The Native American got Max to admit that the Indians were here before the white people, but just then an Air Force jet fighter swooped overhead. Max pointed to the sky and said, “Yes, but we won the war.”

The maxim comes to mind, “Possession is nine-tenths of the law.” The native people believed that the Creator God gave the land as a gift to human beings to care for and use for their benefit. Only Ussen (their name for God) owned it; not any human being. When European Americans entered the area in the 1860s and 1870s they forcibly took possession of land the natives considered their birthright. It followed that the Indians responded violently to retain their claim, and the Arizona Indian War raged for 18 years, from 1864 to 1882. During this time the natives were harassed, murdered and starved into submission.

There was an irreconcilable difference between the two groups contesting for the land and there could be no compromised peace. The white invaders believed the land is a resource to be exploited for human benefit and can be bought and sold for private ownership. The native people believed no one could own the land and the fruits of the land were gifts to be used only for a family’s real and immediate needs. The Indians tried to blend with nature while the Americans pitted themselves against nature. It was an impasse.

Columbus Day brings up the subject of how these two groups interact. Does the land belong to the one who was here first? After the Europeans “won the war” it became a moot question. But the celebration of Columbus Day still unearths some sticky issues for Rim Country landholders.

When the ancestors of the Tonto Apaches immigrated to the Rim Country almost 500 years ago they filled a population void. The previous occupants were pueblo dwellers, called “the Ancient Ones,” and they had abandoned the area over 100 years earlier. The Apaches migrated as far west as the Verde River, and intermingled with the Yuman-speaking Yavapai whose hunter-gatherer lifestyle was identical to theirs. During this contact they developed a dialect that other Apache groups dubbed “Foolish” (thus the Spanish word “Tonto”). When the European-Americans invaded, the two groups were driven even closer together for mutual defense.

The first militia of white settlers to “stake out” the Rim Country was led by Prescott area rancher King Woolsey, and he reported to the Territorial governor, “We have followed the trail of the Apache to his home in the mountains ... We have dispelled the idea of vast numbers that has been attributed to that tribe. A few hundred poor, miserable wretches compose the formidable foe so much dreaded by many. They will be brought to terms speedily or exterminated ....”

This erroneous assessment of Apache numbers was because the natives kept out of sight while observing Woolsey’s raiders.

The whites recognized there could be no compromise over who owned the land and began the bloody war. For the first decade genocide was the goal. When the Apache-Yavapai were finally subdued and incarcerated on reservations, they were forced to abandon their claim to the land.

Today as one makes the last ascent to Payson, driving north on State Highway 87, a dazzling sight captures the visitor’s eye. A stoplight appears on the brow of the hill, lights glitter to the right of the highway, a large building of native stone is surrounded by a huge parking lot. The entrance to the building is in the form of a Gaan, the Mountain Spirit of the Apache. This is the casino of the Tonto Apache Tribe, and it is filled with “white-eyes” who have come to pay for the land they took by force. Payson’s Apaches are the people who would not be conquered. [1]

[1] Author Stan Brown’s book titled “They Would Not Be Conquered” is available at Payson’s Rim Country Museum. In it he tells the story of the Tonto Apache Tribe from their mythical beginnings to the present.

