Trout Are Coming

Trout are scheduled to be stocked into Green Valley Lakes during the week of Oct. 17 if projected cool water temperatures and pH levels allow. That is great news for all of us waiting for the trout to return to the lakes. So, time to get ready. Be sure to check the weekly fishing report at azgfd.gov and the Community Waters Stocking Schedule.

Do you have your fishing license? The licenses extend from one year from date of purchase, so make sure you’re still legal. These fishing licenses are a great deal! You can fish in all of the Community Waters plus anywhere in the state (except Reservation lakes and streams) for $37 for residents. Children 10-17 have an even better deal. They can get a Youth Combination Hunt and Fish License for $5.

Is your gear ready? Perhaps you need to put on some new fishing line. The crappies and bluegills at the lake are actively feeding now so they will be happy to give you a chance to see how your equipment is holding up. If you’re fishing for bluegills, try about 10-20 feet from shore. I have done very well in Lake 2 near the stream that comes from Lake 1.

When I walk around the lake, I have done best casting parallel to shore about 10-15 feet out and stripping my fly along about 3-5 feet down. I’m using size 12 beadheads in brown, black and green to get the fly down a little quicker.

Crappies are very cooperative now too. They are generally quite a bit deeper than the bluegills; often 10 feet or more. I usually use a two fly rig off the docks when I am targeting crappies at this time of year. This gives me a little more weight to get the flies down quicker. I give the flies a little action on the way down and catch an occasional bluegill or a shallow running crappie as it sinks. This movement followed by a pause of three to five seconds is a very effective technique for crappies. Their eyes are positioned at the top of their heads so they are always looking for food above them.

The strategies and flies that I noted for bluegills and crappies work well for trout once they are stocked. You may want to experiment with your fly selection for the trout, which often key in on the many midges in the lake. A size 16-18 zebra midge is a good imitation. The trout also eat the damselfly and dragonfly nymphs in the lakes. A green, brown, or black wooly bugger size 8-10 works well when they are looking for a bigger meal.

I hope to see you around the lakes. If you are new to fly fishing, I’d be happy to get you started. It is really a great way to catch fish, and the long, thin fly rod makes every fish feel like a giant! I encourage you to give it a try. You are always welcome to attend a Payson Flycasters Club meeting. Our next meeting is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at Tiny’s Restaurant. We have a different speaker each month and there are always folks willing to share tips on fishing lakes and streams in the area.