Az Senate Debate Turns On Trump

Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick has done her best to lash Senator John McCain to Donald Trump’s floundering fortunes, without great success.

The furious effort on both sides to bind the contending Senate candidates to the deeply unpopular presidential nominees dominated the first — and likely only — debate between the McCain, 80, and Kirkpatrick, 66.

Sen. McCain had the higher mountain to climb, since he had endorsed Donald Trump 60 times in the course of months of hounding by Kirkpatrick, a former Flagstaff prosecutor, state lawmaker and three-term congresswoman.

McCain clung to Trump through a bitter primary battle with Dr. Kelli Ward, a former state lawmaker who enthusiastically embraced Trump and attended the Republican convention that McCain — a former Republican presidential nominee — skipped.

McCain took advantage of Trump’s meltdown over comments about groping and forcibly kissing women to revoke his endorsement and say he wouldn’t vote for Trump — or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump reacted furiously to McCain’s abandonment, tweeting “the very foul mouthed Sen. John McCain begged for my support during his primary (I gave, he won), then dropped me over locker room remarks!”

The moderator in the recent televised debate asked McCain bluntly, “You withdrew your support for Donald Trump: What took you so long?”

Pulling his endorsement of Trump could spur troubles for McCain with the Republican base. The Maricopa and Gila County Republican parties effectively censured him earlier this year, mostly as a result of his on-again, off-again support for comprehensive immigration reform.

So in the debate McCain tried to mingle his criticism of Trump with a full-throated denunciation of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, with relatively few jabs at Kirkpatrick — perhaps because the most recent polls show him with a comfortable lead.

“If someone wants to say something disparaging of me, I understand that,” said McCain, who has served six Senate terms and has shed a reputation as a self-directed maverick to become a consummate Republican insider in the course of more than 30 years in Washington. “I spoke out strongly on other issues where I thought Mr. Trump was wrong — when he disparaged the Kahn family (Muslims whose son was a U.S. solider who died heroically in Afghanistan) — all of those things I thought were really wrong. When Mr. Trump attacks women and demeans women in our society, that’s a point where I have to part company. It’s not pleasant for me to renounce the nominee of my party. I have daughters. I have friends who are women. They cannot be degraded and demeaned.”

Kirkpatrick retorted, “I’ve been asking that same question for over a year — more than 60 times he’s endorsed Trump. It wasn’t enough when Trump insulted the Kahn family. It wasn’t enough when Mr. Trump made fun of a disabled reporter — he even made fun of veterans suffering from PTSD. But no, John McCain wouldn’t denounce him. He’s been trying to run away from those remarks.”

“I wonder when she’s going to denounce Hillary Clinton, when we know she was emailing her daughter and others when she knew it (in Libya) was a terrorist attack,” said McCain, referring to his insistence that then Secretary of State Clinton persisted in describing the attack on a consulate in Benghazi as a mob out of control rather than a deliberate attack organized by a Libyan militia.

“Has your credibility been damaged?” asked the moderator about turning on Trump as soon as he emerged from a hard-fought Republican primary.

“The people of Arizona know me and my service to them and my character and my integrity. I just worry frankly about the future of the Republican Party. We’re going to have a lot to do when this election is over.”

“So you’re equating what Hillary Clinton did to what Trump has done?” asked the moderator.

“With lying to a family while they’re standing next to the coffin,” said McCain, “that to me is not unlike Mr. Trump degrading and demeaning women.”

“As well as disabled people, prisoners of war, Muslims and Mexicans,” interjected the moderator.

McCain persisted, “I expressed my disagreements with Ronald Reagan when he sent Marines to Lebanon. I have expressed my disagreements to President Bush. I expressed my disagreements with Mr. Trump.”

“Who will you vote for?” asked the moderator.

“I think I might write in (Sen.) Lindsey Graham, I cannot vote for either one of the nominees.”

Kirkpatrick added, “John McCain has been running away from answering whether he trusts Donald Trump’s finger on the nuclear button.”

“It’s a nonsense question,” said an exasperated McCain. “I don’t support him. Do you support Hillary Clinton’s finger on the nuclear button?”

“You haven’t answered the question,” said Kirkpatrick.

“I just answered it. If you want to continue to support a person who has lied and lied and lied ... Look at the world the day Hillary Clinton became Secretary of State and look at where we are now.”

The moderator again intervened. “Did you support the idea of Donald Trump’s finger on the button until this past weekend?”

“I did,” said McCain. “We have seen many times that the office has made the person. But this is an academic discussion because I no longer support Donald Trump to be president of the Untied States.”

The reference to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lying to the families of four of the U.S. diplomats and security forces who died in the assault on the Benghazi consulate touches on an issue that arose during the Republican primary campaign.

U.S. officially initially said that the attack on the consulate that resulted in the death of Ambassador Christopher Stevens had been sparked by a mob’s reaction to a video mocking Islam and the prophet Mohammed. The video spurred demonstrations throughout the Middle East.

However, later information demonstrated that a disgruntled militia group had been planning an attack on the consulate before the release of the video. Critics of the administration say that even if State Department officials initially thought the attack spontaneous, they knew — or should have known — the truth well before they admitted to knowing what really happened. Moreover, they maintain the State Department ignored the mounting danger of an attack and failed to either recall or adequately protect the ambassador and his staff — either before or during the attack.

The meeting with the families of people who died in the attack took place behind closed doors and has spawned conflicting accounts as to what Clinton said to the families.

Politifact, a Pulitzer Prize-winning effort to fact-check political claims, looked into the account of Clinton’s meeting with the families of the slain. The investigation found conflicting accounts and little clarity.

Several family members said Clinton lied to them and stuck to the story that the deaths were the result of mob violence triggered by a video the U.S. could not have predicted, rather than a premeditated attack it should have headed off or defended against. Other family members said she expressed sympathy, made reference to the riots, but didn’t mention the video.

Clinton has denied saying anything about the video in her meeting with the families.

The Politifact research concluded that Clinton may not have had a clear picture of what caused the attack until Sept. 15, the day after the meeting with the families. However, she did email her daughter Chelsea on Sept. 11 saying the attack seemed to have been committed by an al-Qaida-like group, which later retracted its claim of responsibility.

The Politifact investigation found the claims on each side difficult or impossible to confirm and in several investigations found much of the rhetoric about the Benghazi attacks misleading or flatly false. http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2014/may/16/fact-checking-benghazi-our-most-recent-round-/