To Bee Or Not To Bee — What To Do About The Decimation Of Our Pollinators

Here’s why I hate bees.

Well, hated bees. I’m better now.

But it started out with bees, bras and humiliation.

I was 22. I had kind of a study date in the library. Cute guy — and an angry pollinator (the bee, not the guy).

As I walked to the library, a bee flew down the back of my blouse.

Stung me right between my shoulder blades — under my bra strap.

Good Lord, how it hurt!

I had to whip off my blouse, to the astonishment of my study partner.

But how else could I get him to pull out the pulsating stinger?

I’m not sure how he recalls the moment.

But it inflicted on me an antipathy to bees.

Now I might have to change my mind.

Turns out, bees make possible most of the delicious and healthy food I write about.

They pollinate with an abandon that would put a frat boy to shame.

In fact, the magazine “Bee Culture” reports that bees pollinate 35 percent of our crops and 85 percent of all flowering plants.

We’d have no produce section — my favorite aisle in the grocery store — without the bra-stinging little buggers.

See my conundrum?

Worse yet, now bees face extinction.



Since 2006, the world has watched in horror as bee colony after bee colony has literally collapsed. About one-third of managed honeybee colonies die every year.

Researchers aren’t sure how many wild bee populations have collapsed, but they have proven the wild bees are more effective at pollinating crops.

Why?

Because beekeepers move their hives from one lushly flowering crop to another lushly flowering crop all year round. They’ve spoiled their bees — who go for the most densely and easily harvested area. That leaves outlying areas under pollinated.

Wild bees, on the other hand, have to forage for whatever they can find. They simply can’t afford to be picky.

So, what’s causing this massive collapse of bee colonies?

Leave it to nature to be complicated — just like my feelings for bees.

Bees face a perfect storm of problems, according to researchers at Penn State University, these are several reasons for Colony Collapse Disorder. They include:

1) Varoa mites: they feed on the blood of bees and carry viruses. Problem is, the insecticide used to fight the mites ends up harming bees.

2) IAPV virus: this is a new virus. In one study, IAPV virus showed up in 80 percent of the hives that died.

3) Nosema: a parasitic fungus, it first showed up in Taiwan in 2005. It’s now ubiquitous throughout Western bee populations.

4) Pesticides: because honeybees travel more than 3.7 miles from the hive on a regular basis (twice that when under stress, such as drought). A single hive will forage across 27,000 plus acres, which brings them into contact with a host of pesticides.

Penn State found 121 different pesticides and metabolites in 887 pollen samples.

Disturbingly, each pollen sample had an average of 6.7 different pesticides and sometimes up to 31.

Researchers said pesticide manufacturers must disclose the impact their pesticide has on bees, but no one has yet studied the effects of this pesticide cocktail.

The bottom line, bees’ resistance to disease has decreased dramatically.

So, how can we save the bees?

In Europe, they have banned the use of pesticides that contain nicotine (neonicotinoids) — the stuff that makes tobacco so addictive could cause harm. It gets into bees’ brains and makes it harder for them to navigate so they can’t collect pollen effectively.

Then to fight varroa, Frankfurt University has created a new hive that uses a specially designed hive entrance. As the bees enter the hive, they brush up against a toxin that kills the mite — like a front-door flea collar.

The threat to bees has mobilized researchers around the world.

But I discovered I can do something here in my own backyard and community, too.

I buy locally-produced honey. That supports local beekeepers and the bee population in this area.

Suppressing my natural fear of bees, I have also planted flowers in and amongst my veggies in my garden. I also have an herb patch I allow to go to flower.

My garden literally buzzes now.

Then, in a move that doesn’t make my neighbors happy, I have let my flowering weeds live free. I’m finding that the weed flowers attract numerous different kinds of pollinators. This is the best excuse I’ve ever come up with for not weeding — a task I hate anyway.

And while I try to remain Zen-like when a bee hums near me as I enjoy my patio, I still screech and run into the house.

Don’t judge me.

I can’t help it.

I’m just having bra strap flashbacks.

