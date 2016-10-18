The Bible As A Textbook

Editor:

The proposal to introduce the Bible into the curriculum of public schools seems archaic and impracticable for several reasons.

First, which translation is to be used? There are several; of varying degrees of fidelity to the original Hebrew and Greek documents, which are not entirely uniform among themselves.

The idea seems to be the promotion of Christianity as the dominant or sole religion in this country. Which variants of Christianity are included? Is the Nicene Creed required? History shows that groups calling themselves Christian have fought bitterly among themselves. Do we want to invite a repetition?

What proof is there that the Bible was often the only book used in American schools? What of the early curriculum at Harvard, which included Latin, Greek, Hebrew, and some familiarity with geometry, as well as the Bible? What of Boston High and Latin? What of the College of William and Mary, with its curriculum in politics? What of training in law and medicine?

Fourthly, would a mandatory inclusion of the Bible in the public schools supported by local, state and federal funds be constitutional? In the U.S. Constitution there is in Article VI, an explicit exclusion of a “religious test as a requirement to hold public office or public trust under the United States.” The First Amendment guarantees freedom of worship. The Constitution does not mention God.

The implication that the Bible is a squeaky-clean guide to living is not borne out by the text itself. This work has many examples of deplorable behaviors, attitudes and customs. Among them are entrapment, murder, swindling, slavery, genocide, pillage, cruelty to animals, murderous and punitive rages, gratuitous cruelty, misogyny and bigotry. There is plenty of sex and sexual misconduct, including incest, sodomy, uncovering of nakedness and handing a wife to other men out of fear.

Several important aspects of American government are not even foreshadowed in the Bible. The general code of law is derived from Roman law by way of the code and digits of Justinian (483 – 565 C.E.). Several of the earliest amendments to the Constitution are derived from the Magna Carta (1215). Representative parliamentary government arose in 13th-centrury England to deal with royal abuses, ineptitude and taxation. Concepts of the natural rights of man (and woman) and of a social contract are the fruits of the Enlightenment of the 18th century. Freedom with regard to religion was included among these concepts.

Colonists in Massachusetts and Connecticut executed several people for witchcraft in the 17th century; some of the cases arose from quarrels related to religion. Massachusetts persecuted early Baptists and Quakers branding some and drove them out. Two decent men behaved with grace and compassion. Rev. Joseph Green spent his ministry in healing the wounds of the congregation in Salem Village. Roger Williams welcomed refugees from Massachusetts to Providence, Rhode Island, thus establishing a community of religious toleration.

Why should we now do less well?

Carol C. Jones