A Big Thank You

Editor:

The 10th annual Pioneer Dinner and Dance held Saturday, Sept. 24 was a great success. Approximately 700 people were in attendance. The auction was great and a big hit again due to the homemade pies, cakes and bread. There were many hugs, lots of laughter and of course great stories.

The committee members would like to thank all the people who donated items and also helped to work this event. The committee members are, Wes Chapman, Larry Ralston, Kelly Owens, Errol Owens, Homer Sanders, Tony McDaniel, Roy Haught, Brian Jennings, Larry McNeeley, Albert Hunt, Buddy Morris, Ronnie McDaniel and Wally Davis.

A very special thanks to all the Pioneers honored this night. Without them this would not be possible.

The money raised will help several youth groups of Gila County.

Roy Haught, Gila County Pioneers