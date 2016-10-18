Breast Cancer Awareness Is Topic At Lunch And Learn

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so the Banner High Country Seniors hosted Dr. Cynthia Booth, M.D., at its Oct. 12 Lunch & Learn program to discuss breast cancer.

Booth, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, talked about the statistics of the disease; factors that could contribute to developing breast cancer and how to minimize the risk; and screening.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women, except for skin cancers, while lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in women.

Booth said about one in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime — that’s 12 percent.

The American Cancer Society’s estimates for breast cancer in the U.S. for 2016 are:

• About 246,660 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.

• About 61,000 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS) will be diagnosed (CIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer).

Booth said breast cancer incidence rates in women began decreasing in 2000, and dropped by about 7 percent from 2002 to 2003, after increasing for more than 20 years. This large decrease was thought to be because fewer women used hormone therapy after menopause after the results of the Women’s Health Initiative were published in 2002. This study linked using hormone therapy to an increased risk of breast cancer and heart diseases.

In recent years, incidence rates have been stable in Caucasian women, but have increased slightly in African American women. However, more Caucasian women still get the disease.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. The chance that a woman will die from breast cancer is about 1 in 36 (about 3 percent). The American Cancer Society estimates about 40,450 women will die from breast cancer; this includes existing cases.

Death rates from breast cancer have been dropping since about 1989, with larger decreases in women younger than 50. These decreases are believed to be the result of finding breast cancer earlier through screening and increased awareness, as well as better treatments.

At this time there are more than 2.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. (this includes women still being treated and those who have completed treatment).

Risk factors

A wide array of factors can contribute to the possibility of developing breast cancer, according to Booth. Among these are:

• Family history – if you have a parent, sibling or child diagnosed with breast cancer, you are at risk.

• Genetics – Booth said genetics are different from family history; certain genes predispose an individual to developing breast cancer. Where there is a combination of a family history and genetic predisposition for breast cancer, there is an 80 percent possibility of developing the disease.

• Personal history – If you have had another cancer, you are 3 to 4 times more likely to develop breast cancer.

• Radiation to the head and/or chest area before the age of 30 can contribute to your risk due to the cellular changes the treatment may cause.

• Women with dense breast tissue have six times more risk of developing the disease.

• Overweight – Being overweight or obese after menopause increases breast cancer risk. Before menopause your ovaries make most of your estrogen, and fat tissue makes only a small amount. After menopause (when the ovaries stop making estrogen), most of a woman’s estrogen comes from fat tissue. Having more fat tissue after menopause can raise estrogen levels and increase your chance of getting breast cancer.

• Menstrual history – The more periods a woman has – starting before age 12 and entering menopause after 55 – can have an increased risk of breast cancer due to the extended exposure of estrogen.

• Pregnancy history – Not ever being pregnant, no full term or late-in-life pregnancies also increases the risk.

• Drinking alcohol – From three drinks a week to one per day is considered “safe” for women, more puts you at risk.

• Smoking, especially in premenstrual years, increases a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer; second-hand smoke has been found to contribute to its development in postmenopausal women.

• Lack of exercise can also be a contributing factor.

Reducing the risk

There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, according to the ACS. But there are things you can do that might lower your risk, such as changing risk factors that you can control.

Health habits — Body weight, physical activity, and diet have all been linked to breast cancer, so these might be areas where you can take action.

Medical options for women at increased risk — For women who have certain risk factors for breast cancer, such as a family history, there are a number of medical options that may help prevent breast cancer.

Drugs to reduce risk — For women at increased risk of breast cancer, drugs such as tamoxifen and raloxifene have been shown to reduce the risk, but these drugs can have their own risks and side effects. Other drugs, such as aromatase inhibitors, and dietary supplements that may help lower risk are also being studied.

Preventive surgery — If you have a strong family history of breast cancer, you can talk to your doctor about genetic testing for mutations in genes that increase the risk of breast cancer. If you have a genetic mutation or come from a family with a mutation but haven’t been tested, you could consider surgery to lower your risk of cancer.

Screening

Booth said many in her field are moving toward recommending women be “breast aware” — continue self-exams, but be mindful of how your breasts normally feel and on alert if there is a change.

She said changes in the nipple and breast skin itself can be an indicator to have a more complete examination of the tissue.

“Report any changes right away,” she said.

Generally it is now recommended women start having mammograms between the ages of 40 and 45; however if there is a family history, this screening should begin earlier.

“The recommendations for when to stop mammograms are all over the board. I tell my patients they should continue so long as they want to treat it (should they get a breast cancer diagnosis),” Booth said.