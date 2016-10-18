Community Almanac Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Tea Party hears about ‘Enemies Within’

Trevor Loudon, New Zealand political activist, will preview and discuss his new documentary “Enemies Within” via DVD at the Payson Tea Party from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.



Hear about community unrest, attacks on police, border issues, what Europeans see, and why Arizona states rights are so important in the face of these realities. Call 928-951-6774 for more information.

Poetry writing workshop

The Rim Country District of the Arizona Professional Writers presents a Poetry Writing Workshop at noon, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Majestic Rim, 310 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Stephanie Abney’s Poetry Workshop, “Writing Poetry, Step by Step,” will cover several forms of poetry, some familiar, such as Haiku, and some not so familiar, such as a Rictameter poem.

“Anyone can learn to write poetry,” Abney says. You will experience how to write a variety of poems following her simple and fun directions.

She has won both national and international writing contests, but her first love is poetry. Earlier this year she traveled to mainland China where she taught English, including how to write poetry, to Chinese students. Join this workshop and write poems to take home and share with others that very day.

Special memorial at Senior Center

A special memorial to honor Rosalind Schuerer, who died July 15, 2016, is set from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.

At the request of her family, the memorial will include a Bingo party at 10 a.m. because she loved playing it; music and a slide show at 11 a.m.; and a lunch at noon.

She and her late husband, Hans, came to Payson from Wisconsin in 1974 and both were very active volunteers in the community. In fact, in 2005 President George W. Bush recognized Rosalind Schuerer with the President’s Call to Service Award from the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation for her volunteerism.

Mark Twain play

The Payson High School Longhorn Theatre Company presents “Is He Dead?” a “new” comedy by Mark Twain as adapted by David Ives.

Presented at the PHS Auditorium, the performances are at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 22 and at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21.

Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

Flake staff visits

Staff from the office of Senator Jeff Flake will be at the Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21.

Flake’s staff is available to discuss issues Rim residents have.

Pioneer Day returns

Pioneer Day returns to the Payson Seventh-day Adventist Church Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22.



Vespers begin Friday night at 6 p.m. Guest speaker John Sachinger will give the message for Sabbath Services, which will feature old time hymns. All are welcome. Guests are encouraged to dress in late 19th century attire.

A Dog Day Out

Leash up the pup and join the fun-filled Dog Day Out from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Pet Club, on the corner of S. Beeline Highway and W. Aero Dr., Payson.

Sponsored by the Payson Lioness and PAWS, the event will have vendors, nail clipping (for your dog), microchipping, nutrition information with lots of handouts, prizes and more. A dog show begins at 11 a.m. and will have contests for Best Canine Vocalist, Most Amazing Pet Trick, Waggingest Tail, Pet and Owner Look Alike, and Best Theme costume.

Gila County Animal Control will offer pet adoptions at the event.

Proceeds benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind. For more information, stop by Pet Club or go to pawsinpayson@facebook.com.

A conversation with an American Muslim

The Payson chapter of Amnesty International hosts a conversation with an American Muslim at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.

The program with Moina Shaiq is in support of “The America I Believe In” campaign launched by Amnesty International USA. It is a new, domestic human rights campaign outlining how policymakers can reject fear and lead with human rights.

Moina Shaiq raised her family in Fremont, Calif. and ran a business there for 17 years. After the tragedy of 9/11 and the fear-based mistrust of American Muslims that followed, she felt the need to reach out to begin a dialog in group settings about the practice of her faith.

In an informal setting, members of Payson Amnesty and the public will explore questions about the Islamic faith and move toward understanding the experiences of American Muslims. There is no admission charge and refreshments will be served. School supplies for Rim Country public schools and/or free will donations to support local project of Payson Amnesty International are appreciated.

For more information, contact Penny at 928-978-1268.

Benefit tostada dinner for Navajo Mission

Mount Cross Lutheran Church invites Rim residents and visitors to a benefit dinner to purchase propane for the Navajo Mission and School at Rock Point.

The menu features tostadas with pinto beans and fixings, drinks and dessert. The dinner, which is by donation, is from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at the log building on the Mount Cross campus, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.

Call 928-474-2552 for details. It is presented in partnership with Thrivent.

BBBS benefit

A benefit dinner for Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Payson is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd.



A chicken dinner prepared by Chef Duane Ridl will be provided, with music by Cinnamon Twist. Reservations and tickets can be obtained by calling the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 928-474-1305 and leaving a message with your name and contact number. Ticket prices are $10 per plate.



Join the Masons and help support the good works of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Payson. All proceeds go to Big Brothers/Big Sisters and remain in Payson.

Elks events

The Payson Elks Lodge presents a Halloween Party for Rim youngsters 12 and under from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children must be accompanied by an adult for the event, which is at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy. There will be free food for kids, a haunted house, carnival games and more.

Applications for the Elks’ New Year’s Eve SUPERSTARS! Duets are now available at the Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy. Duets can consist of male/female, male/male or female/female. All singers are invited to apply. Applications must be returned to the Lodge by Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The Lodge’s Free Throw Hoop Shoot event, for boys and girls ages 8 to 13, is Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Tonto Apache Gym.

Registration is at noon and contest begins at 1 p.m.

Call Lee Schwein for details at 928-978-2311.

Also available at the Elks Lodge are tickets for its Veterans Day Dinner and Ceremony.

The dinner is free for all veterans and only $8 per plate for non-veterans. A complete baked chicken dinner will be served. A maximum of 150 tickets are available, so get tickets early. Everyone must have a ticket, including all veterans. All are welcome to stay for karaoke following the dinner and ceremony.

For more information, call the Lodge at 928-474-2572.

Win a side of beef

The Gila County Republican Party’s last fundraiser of the season features a side of beef. The raffle prize is approximately 300 pounds of northeast Arizona-raised beef and will be cut to the order of the winner.

The cost: 1 ticket, $20; three for $50. Tickets are available at the Republican Club Headquarters, 307 S. Beeline, Suite C (behind Buffalo Bar and Grill) or call Gary 928-478-8186 or Shirley 928-951-6774. Drawing is Monday, Oct. 31 at Rim Country Republican Club meeting.

Food drive continues

The Central Arizona Board of REALTORS® annual Food Drive, benefiting the Payson Food Bank and Pine/Strawberry Food Bank, continues through the end of October. Drop non-perishable food donations or checks payable to the Food Bank at any real estate office in the area or at the CABR office, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12, Payson.

Bookstore specials

During October, the Library Bookstore at the Payson Public Library will continue the Buy One, Get One special on all books in the areas of history, politics, and biographies.

As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item. The Library Friends of Payson Bookstore is to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information, visit the Library Friends of Payson website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.

Books wanted

Rim Country Literacy wants any books Rim residents are ready to give away. Books may be dropped off at the office or left on the porch at 103 E. Aero, behind the Pinion Cafe.

Books are sold as a fundraiser to benefit the literacy program. Call Marilyn at 928-468-7257 for more information.

GED online preparation

Rim Literacy is introducing an online GED preparation program.



The program is self-paced and includes video explanations of key GED content, computer assisted instruction, and face-to-face time via Skype. All services are free.



Those interested should contact Marilyn Horne at rimliteracy@gmail.com.



Banner needs volunteers

Banner Payson Medical Center is seeking volunteers to work in the hospital gift shop as well as the information desk. Volunteers typically serve one four-hour shift per week. Morning and afternoon shifts are available. For more information or to apply, call 928-472-1268.

Crafters’ spaces available

Spaces are available for crafters wishing to participate in the Seasonal Holiday Bazaar at St. Philip’s Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. To reserve a space or for more information, contact Karen at 480-518-3618 or Connie at 612-805-9354.

U.S. Marine Corps anniversary celebration

Rim Country patriots and visitors will celebrate the 241st anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

The evening’s featured guest will be retired USMC Sergeant John Naughton, former publisher of the Payson Roundup.

The social hour is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; dinner from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; program from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., which will be followed by the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.

For more information and to make reservations, call 928-468-1095.