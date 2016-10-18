Domestic Violence Survivors Tell Their Stories

Shot in the face and left to die on the side of the road.

A loveless marriage filled with years of emotional and verbal abuse and threats to take away the children.

These stories dominated Wednesday night’s annual Time Out Shelter domestic violence walk and subsequent meeting held at Expedition Church.

But despite the suffering described, the group’s message was clear: we are not victims — we are survivors and this is how you can also survive or help someone else.

Donovan Christian, Expedition Church pastor and domestic violence survivor, said the event sheds light on something that happens behind closed doors every day in this community.

“It is happening and it is real,” he said.

Christian said people can escape an abusive relationship, even though it often feels hopeless to those submerged in the depths of despair and fear that circle abuse.

“There is hope for the future,” he said.

Last year, 109 people in Arizona died in domestic violence incidents.

Plastered along the walls of Expedition Church were cut-outs of bodies, each representing one death.

Funding Cut Payson’s Time Out domestic violence shelter last week learned it had lost $349,000 in federal funding for transitional housing, which provides a place for families to get established once they leave the shelter. Time Out had received the funding the last nine years. Welsheimer said she does not know why they were not selected for continued funding, but suspects they decided to give it to another shelter. If you would like to help the Time Out Shelter, donate at www.TimeOutShelte...

Edna Welsheimer, Time Out’s executive director, said the sight makes her cry.

Welsheimer implored those in abusive relationships to seek help. She also asked community members to reach out to those caught in abusive situations.

“If you know someone, try to make that break through,” she said. “I don’t want to see their name on that wall.”

Donna Maritano came close.

After growing up in a household where her father called her fat and stupid, Maritano rebelled at a young age. She started drinking and using drugs. She went from relationship to relationship, each increasing in abuse.

She got married and was badly abused. She divorced, but continued to bounce from one sick relationship to the next. Finally, she ended up with a man that shot her in the face and left her for dead on the side of the road.

She arrived at Time Out in 2006. After a short time, she returned to Connecticut but returned to 2014, finally ready to confront her demons.

She forgave her abusers, her father and herself. She attended meetings and counseling sessions and learned to value herself.

For the past nine years, she has been clean and sober.

Many domestic violence victims live in such a cycle of abuse. While they often know they should get out, they find themselves committing the same mistake repeatedly. They go from abuser to abuser, hoping to fix themselves through a relationship.

Only when they stop focusing on the abuser and turn inward toward themselves can they escape. Learning to value yourself is often the most difficult step to recovery, said the speakers.

Dennis Dueker, a tall, strong, rugged cowboy type, never imagined he would end up the victim of emotional abuse.

Dueker was one of the first male domestic violence survivors to speak at a Time Out candlelight walk.

Dueker, a shy, soft-spoken guy, met a girl at the age of 19. She was everything he was not: exciting and outgoing. Dueker said sometimes opposites attract.

They married. Dueker was sure they would never divorce.

Two weeks into the marriage, she started yelling at him. She threw plates at him and pelted him with obscenities.

Dueker sought advice from his father.

His dad told him to deal with it.

So he did. For years.

Nearly every day, Dueker’s wife picked a fight. She hit and slapped him and although it didn’t hurt physically, the emotional abuse took its tool.

Fed up, Dueker finally decided to seek a divorce. He went to an attorney, but when he returned home, he learned she was pregnant. Afraid he would never know his son if he divorced her, they stayed together.

In the course of their 18-year marriage, they had five sons.

The fights continued. Any time he thought of divorce, his wife threatened to take their sons away from him.

So he put up with her rage and affairs for years. Finally, when his wife blamed their children for the state of their disastrous marriage, Dueker resolved to get out.

Dueker didn’t know if he would get any custody of his boys, but he couldn’t risk raising them in that home anymore.

Dueker was eventually awarded custody of their three oldest boys and she got the younger two. After two months, she gave Dueker the two younger boys providing he continued to support her financially.

“It was the best money I ever spent,” he said.

Dueker raised his five boys peacefully.

He went on to love again and has been happily married 20 years. Today, the Duekers run the Dueker Ranch Therapeutic Horse Center, offering free riding lessons to special needs children, veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, first responders as well as their families.

Dueker said he knows now that if someone is abusing you — verbally, physically or emotionally it is time to get “the heck out.”

“Life is too short,” he said.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Time Out Shelter at 928-472-8007.