Don't Teach Dating

Editor;

Your article on Payson High School inviting a speaker to talk about dating began with the words “well intentioned.”

There was nothing “well” about what this speaker said. Is this whom we are selecting to speak to our children? Who is responsible for this? For starters, where does this school get off trying to teach about dating? That responsibility belongs to the parents and God’s word. All this speaker did was invite more trouble.

Instead of bringing in people who are “preying” on our children we should spend more time “praying for our children. This is something I began doing a few weeks ago, walking outside the high school praying for the kids. I don’t have a child being educated here in Payson, but as a Christian I consider all children as my kids, my brothers, my sisters. Psalm 127 says that “children are a heritage from the Lord.” Our kids belong to God first and we are responsible for bringing them up in His way.

There is a real enemy out there, the devil, who is seeking to devour and destroy. Come join us in this battle for our kids. It’s time to get on our knees.

Bob Einwalter