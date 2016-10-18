Fighting Hunger

Editor:

The Community Presbyterian Church would like to thank the people from the community garden for their generosity. They have shared their harvest with the food bank operated by the church.

Citizens in situations needing assistance from a food bank are generally very appreciative of any and all items the food bank has to offer; however, it is truly a blessing to the volunteers when we are able to provide those citizens with fresh healthy vegetables.

Expressing our gratitude by way of a verbal or written thank you was not enough in the minds of the Deacons; therefore, we publicly want to extend our appreciation to all the growers of the community garden for being so extremely gracious with their harvest.

On behalf of the Deacons, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Pastor Chuck Proudfoot & the Deacons