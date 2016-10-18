Gila County Supervisor District 2

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Michael A. Pastor wants a third, four-year term. “I feel I am still young enough to do four more years,” said Pastor, a Democrat.

Pastor was raised in Miami, graduating from Miami High School in 1966. After serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era, he attended the local community college, graduating in 1979. As a life-long learner, he later attended Northern Arizona University, graduating in 1996 with a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education. He has also completed course work at the graduate level at Northern Arizona University and at the University of Phoenix.

He worked in the local copper industry for 35 years, retiring to make his first run for the Board of Supervisors when his predecessor, Joe Sanchez, decided to retire.

“The timing all fell into place,” Pastor said.

A life-long resident of the Globe-Miami area, Pastor served on the Globe school board for more than nine years and was on the first elected governing board of Gila Community College, serving there for four years.

His Globe-based district includes the communities of Roosevelt and Tonto Basin. He says those communities a face serious flooding issue, so he has spent years lobbying for federal grants to build a bridge over Tonto Creek. The original $25 million estimate on the project has dropped to $17 million. To get the bridge built, the county will continue to apply for Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grants. He said the county has applied for these federal funds seven different times and the sixth time the request actually made it to the desk of the Secretary of Transportation’s desk.

Meanwhile, the county built a $2 million bridge over Oak Creek in Tonto Basin.

Pastor is most proud that the supervisors have not raised the county tax rate for seven years. The county now is close to opening the Copper Building on the grounds of the Gila County Courthouse in Globe. This 20,000-square-foot office will be the new quarters of the county’s probation services, which will use about half the space; with the balance used by personnel, finance and library services, plus the mailroom.

Pastor is looking forward to the development of the court complex in Payson, a project that has languished for years.

As a member of the Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Pastor also serves on the CORP (Correctional Officers Retirement Plan) Board, the Gila County Board of Health, the CAG (Central Arizona Governments) Regional Council, and the Cobre Valley Community Transit System Committee.

Tim Humphrey, a Republican, wants to unseat incumbent Mike Pastor, a Democrat, from the Gila County Board of Supervisors. This is the second time Humphrey has made a run to represent District 2 on the Board of Supervisors. He lost the 2012 primary to David Cook by 6 percent of the vote, he said.

He has lived in Gila County most of his life, graduating from Globe High School in 1977. After graduation, he went to work for Jeff Seavers at the state’s largest taxidermy business.

Upon his return, Humphrey had several jobs with Gila County, working for the road department, rabies control and at the county fairgrounds in Globe. He also ran his own taxidermy business for 15 years.

Humphrey started Dream Pole Construction 18 years ago, which is licensed to do both residential and commercial building. The Globe Miami Chamber of Commerce named his Dream Pole Construction Business of the Year in 2013.

In addition to building his business, Humphrey has used his expertise to help others through serving on the board of the Industrial Development Authority for Gila County and sitting on the boards of the Globe Miami Chamber of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club. He has also been on the advisory committee for the Gila Pueblo Community College and served with several civic groups in the Globe-Miami area.

Humphrey said he is seeking the office of District 2 Supervisor because he is for less government and more infrastructure and business in Gila County.

“We need better roads and better housing,” he said. Humphrey added that 70 percent of the employees with the Pinto Valley Mine, owned by Capstone Mining Corporation, commute from outside the county.

“We’re writing checks to people who spend their money someplace else,” he said.

Humphrey said he has seen the county courthouse grow and county buildings added and there is nowhere for employees to live. “A better infrastructure will help us build a better tax base and not raise taxes,” he said.

He would also like to see an effort made to improve tourism.

While Humphrey makes his home in the Globe area, he has made regular visits to meet and greet voters in Gisela, Tonto Basin and Roosevelt, as well as in Globe and Miami.

At the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce candidates’ forum this summer, Humphrey said, “As a business person, things have to make sense to me.

He believes he can take his experience of making good decisions for his company and apply that philosophy to serving as a supervisor.