Gila County Supervisor District 3

John Marcanti is seeking re-election as Gila County District 3 Supervisor because there are still things he’d like to do for the county. He was first elected in 2012.

A native of Miami, Ariz., he was raised in Globe, graduating from Globe High School in 1972. He attended Scottsdale Community College and Arizona State University on football scholarships.

As a Globe businessman for 39 years, Marcanti is co-owner/president of Marcanti Electric, Inc., which includes an electrical retail store, contracting and air conditioning.

Marcanti said the biggest surprise when he was first elected was discovering you don’t get to do what you want to.

“The state controls just about everything and to change anything or get anything done you have to go through the legislative process,” Marcanti said.

He still hopes the county can build a new animal shelter in south county and improve the south county meals on wheels program.

“I am always looking for new economic development ideas,” he said.

Marcanti’s district includes Star Valley and part of southeastern Payson.

“I’m proudest of being able to help Star Valley with the well (in the community park) with an economic development grant and additional improvements to the park,” he said.

He would like to see more growth throughout his district, though he knows there are some people that don’t want it. “I hope with Resolution Copper we will see an improved tax base. It is estimated once it is up and running it will put $60 billion into the system over 40 years,” he said.

Marcanti is also looking at a partnership with Resolution Copper to help with the high unemployment on the San Carlos Reservation. “They have 27 percent unemployment. People want to work,” he said.

He also hopes to get state grants to help clean up blighted areas in south county. Because of the property tax laws, those sites are most often owned by the state and the county can’t get authorization to clean them up.

“There is a motel on Highway 77 that is so bad that it is a hazard; it could collapse on kids or transients and kill them. It has a $98,000 lien on it, so no one is going to buy it.”

Marcanti is pushing, through the County Supervisors Association, for legislation to make it possible for counties to have access to hazardous properties owned by the state, clean them up and then place liens on them to recover the costs.

Woody Cline, a Young rancher and Republican, will try to unseat District 3 Gila County Supervisor John Marcanti, Democrat, in the Nov. 8 General Election, which would finally give Northern Gila County a dominant position on the three-member board.

Cline did not return several calls for comment, so this profile is based on his appearances in Payson during the primary, in which he beat Payson Mayor Kenny Evans.

The bustling mining districts in Globe and Miami have long dominated the county’s politics, with a stranglehold on most elective offices — especially the board of supervisors. However, the 2010 redistricting showed north county not only pays most of the taxes, but now has about 53 percent of the population. The county has most of its facilities and spends most of its money in south county. However, District 3 is now a swing district, centered on the Tonto Basin and sending tendrils into both north and south county.

That makes the District 3 election crucial.

Cline, a fourth generation Gila County resident, believes his long association with the county gives him a different perspective. Cline has a conservative rancher’s perspective on money, taxes and land use.

“We have a big resource out there in Gila County and it’s a renewable resource, it’s in cattle and timber and mining,” he said. “And if we can keep that going and keep our mines going and keep that employment up there where it needs to be and push on some of this timber we got started here in Gila County we can generate some more money from the outside.”

Cline also mentioned that cattle allotments were under utilized and needed to be increased.

Cline only recently became politically active, fighting against the release of Mexican Grey Wolves in Gila County. Cline also offered strong support for the mining, grazing and timber industries.

“I’m for timber harvesting and cattle — the one thing we haven’t done in this county for a long time is cut timber,” he said.

He blamed environmentalists for the demise of the timber industry, saying they hamstrung loggers and ranchers by filing lawsuits on behalf of endangered species.

He also agrees with Presidential candidate Donald Trump about the need to build a wall all along the border ... with our illegals, it’s hard for us taxpayers to keep them on the rolls with welfare programs and everything else. I know it’s a huge, huge issue — but there has to be ways to help improve that.”