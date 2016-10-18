Homecoming Heroes: Horns Roll 48-19

The Class 3A state football playoffs don’t start for most teams for another three weeks.

They started on Friday for Payson.

With a 2-5 record entering the final three weeks of the regular season, the Longhorns figured they needed to run the table to earn a berth in the 16-team single-elimination tournament.

And they wasted no time showing just why no team wants to face this underdog in November.

No. 19 Payson jumped on No. 6 Winslow from the opening play and kept pounding away in a 48-19 homecoming victory that kept their playoff hopes alive.

The Longhorns entered the game having dropped close games to 2A power Eagar Round Valley and two of the top 3A teams around — Show Low and Snowflake.

With a week off between the Round Valley and Show Low games, the Longhorns hadn’t won a game in five weeks.

“It’s been awhile,” Coach Jake Swartwood said. “We’ve had three rough ones. This was an answer back game for the boys.

“We got to see the experience of the veteran group that we have. They just played a hell of a game for us.”

For the second straight week the Longhorns returned a fumbled opening kickoff for a touchdown as Angel Jacquez picked up the loose ball at the Winslow 29-yard line and raced into the end zone just 14 seconds into the contest.

And the rout was on in front of a large crowd as the Longhorns dominated to improve to 1-3 at home.

Although the rankings and records might have made it seem like an upset, most expected Payson to beat a Bulldogs (5-3) team that hadn’t beaten a quality opponent and lost 48-0 to No. 1 Snowflake two weeks ago.

The Longhorns were coming off a heartbreaking 26-21 loss at Snowflake. That difficult defeat came just one week after Payson came up short on a two-point run that would have given the Horns a shocking victory over unbeaten Show Low.

They had a week off before the Show Low game after battling Round Valley to the wire in a 20-13 defeat.

So the Longhorns wanted nothing more than to celebrate a win.

And they made sure that’s just what they’d be doing by scoring the game’s first four touchdowns to take a 29-0 lead.

The Longhorns dominated the line of scrimmage.

J.T. Dolinich took advantage of the huge holes the offensive linemen were opening all night, running for two touchdowns.

He burst through the middle of the line, cut to the outside and raced 45 yards down the right sideline to put the home team up 35-7 with no time remaining in the first half just 57 seconds after the Bulldogs scored their only touchdown of the first half.

Dolinich demonstrated his speed again when he snagged a screen pass from Ryan Ricke and sprinted 47 yards to pay dirt to make it 48-7 midway through the third quarter.

“J.T. Dolinich had a hell of a game,” Swartwood said. “Our offensive line had a hell of a game. It’s exciting to watch those guys gel together.

“Angel Jacquez probably played the best game he’s ever played defensively for us. I just couldn’t be prouder of the entire group of guys.”

Dolinich said the Longhorns are using the frustration of the difficult losses to motivate them.

“We were all down, upset (after the Show Low and Snowflake losses) but we all took it and put it in our pocket and we’re gonna bring it out and light the fire,” he said.

“We just keep getting better and better every week. And if we get in the playoffs they better watch out because we’re gonna be deadly.”

Ricke enjoyed another strong game, throwing two touchdowns and running for two more. He was crowned homecoming king at halftime.

Senior lineman Jeremiah Hamm said pushing great teams like Show Low and Snowflake to the final minute gave the Longhorns confidence.

“It’s been a little frustrating getting so close to winning and falling a little short,” Hamm said. “But It showed us how a great a team we could be once we work together. If we just keep going together as a team, as a family, we can do anything.”

The lopsided score gave Swartwood a chance to get his backups extended action in the final quarter.

The loss avenged a disappointing setback to Winslow in Payson last year in the first meeting between the teams since 2008.

The six region champions and the next 10 teams in the power rankings qualify for the 16-team state tournament.

Payson would finish third in the 3A East with two more wins. The Longhorns close the season with their home finale against Lakeside Blue Ridge (2-6) this week and at Holbrook (2-5) on Oct. 28.