Is Knowledge Elitism?

Editor:

Instead of spewing vitriolic irrationality and name-calling I will submit the words of columnist Michael Gerson from The Arizona Republic, Sept. 30. He writes out of Washington. “Trump’s defenders will charge his critics with elitism. But this claim is now fully exposed. The expectation of rationality is not elitism. Coherence is not elitism. Knowledge is not elitism. Honoring character is not elitism. And those who claim this are debasing themselves, their party and their country.”

Louis Crabtree