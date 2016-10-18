Longhorns Spike No. 1 Snowflake Again

Payson’s volleyball team beat No. 1 Snowflake for the second time this season to put a stranglehold on the 3A East Region standings and all but wrap up a state tournament berth.

The visiting Longhorns, ranked No. 8 by the Arizona Republic, needed five sets to get by the Republic’s top ranked team in a hostile environment after beating the Lobos 3-1 in Payson last month.

Snowflake entered the rematch at No. 4 in the 3A power rankings that determine the seedings for the 3A state tournament, while the Longhorns stood at No. 8. The six region champions earn an automatic berth in the 16-team tournament.

Payson improved to 7-0 in the 3A East with three matches remaining. Snowflake fell to 5-2 and into a tie for second place with Blue Ridge.

The Longhorns host Winslow on senior night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Dome.

See Friday’s Roundup for the story of the big win over Snowflake.