Lopsided Arguments On Marijuana

Editor:

Today I received the 2016 General Election Publicity Pamphlet. In this “unbiased” document, printed by tax dollars, there are eight arguments for legalization of marijuana and forty arguments against the proposed bill, Prop. 205. The usual Attorney’s General, Law Enforcement suits, and “former” school officials have come out as opposed.

What is interesting, and new, is the list of 17 detrimental side effects presented by two self-proclaimed “scientific and medical experts” from Sedona.

Among these unproven claims: Marijuana causes testicular cancer, always a red herring, and that marijuana makes PTSD worse.

The anti-legalization ads on TV are claiming Colorado schools are not getting money from marijuana sales. This is a blatant fabrication of what is really happening. In 2015, Colorado’s marijuana tax results: $135 million — $35 million going to schools. That’s more than the state raised in alcohol tax!

In keeping marijuana illegal we are helping the for-profit prisons’ bottom line and the pharmaceutical companies sell more Oxy. That’s why these groups are spending millions to stop Prop. 205.

I am pretty sure the Roundup will not see many pro Prop. 205 endorsements ... but I feel the truth should at least be posted once.

Ted Paulk