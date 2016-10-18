Mosquito Breeding Ground Next Door

Editor:

I live on Oak Street, the property behind me — 817 W. Cherry St. — is overgrown (with) weeds 3 feet tall, (and has a) 1958 trailer condemned by (the) city. No one has lived there (for the) last eight-plus months.

I have complained to city and county health department. So far the county told me it’s the city’s job and the city told me they don’t have money for clean up.

So here I am, I pay my taxes on time, keep my property clean, no weeds. My complaint is I cannot go outside to work in my shop, sit on my porch to barbecue, or enjoy anything outside of my house without getting eaten up by mosquitoes. What would be my next step?

Call the state of Arizona? No — it’s still the city of Payson that’s responsible. You would think that their would be some kind of recourse.

The next step for me is to contact the Centers for Disease Control. If that doesn’t work — court.

Tom