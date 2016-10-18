One Voter Shows Up For Pot Debate

Backers of a ballot measure that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state battled it out with critics at a forum set up by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office in Payson.

The session explored the most controversial issue on the ballot.

Only one problem: Only one voter showed up.

Renada Fisher, elections project specialist with the Secretary of State’s office, made the presentation. J.P. Holyoak, chair of the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol supported the measure. Meanwhile, State Representative Bob Thorpe (R-D6, one of Rim Country’s legislators) spoke against the proposition to legalize recreational use of marijuana.

Proposition 205 – Legalizing Marijuana

The measure, if approved, would not go into effect until March 1, 2018, so possession, use and growing would remain illegal for more than a year after the election. During the intervening months, a Marijuana Commission would refine the regulations.

Once in effect, laws against driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol would remain in effect and minors could still not possess or use marijuana.

Additionally, legal possession/use would be limited to one ounce or less, including not more than 5 grams of hashish. However, people could produce a limited amount of marijuana for personal use.

Residents could only buy legalized marijuana from a state licensed and regulated facility, which would pay fees and an added, 15 percent sales tax.

The assorted fees and taxes would go into a Marijuana Fund, which would pay the costs of a Department of Marijuana License and Control and the Department of Revenue to regulate and enforce marijuana production, distribution and sales laws.

An independent legislative analysis said half of the remaining money from fees would go to the town, city or county in which the business operates. Another 40 percent could go to schools, 40 percent for full-day kindergarten; and 20 percent to the Arizona Department of Health Services for public education campaigns about the dangers of alcohol, marijuana and other substances.

The measure allows employers to prohibit or restrict the use of marijuana in the workplace.

The Joint Legislative Budget Committee estimates the measure would generate $53.4 million in new taxes and fees in FY 2019 and $82 million in FY 2020.

In addition, regular sales taxes on the sale of marijuana would produce another $22.4 million in FY 2019 and $41.8 million in FY 2020, according to estimates.

The JLBC projects in FY 2019 schools would get $30.4 million from the legalized sale of marijuana and $55.6 million in FY 2020.

“It is not a matter of good or bad, it is a matter of tax it or keep it illegal and in the hands of dealers and drug cartels,” Holyoak said.

He said the campaign advertising against the measure mangles the facts. He pointed out that DUI citations are down and marijuana is not mentioned.

“The data doesn’t back up the claims of increased fatalities,” Holyoak said.

Thorpe said the measure, if successful, will only enrich the marijuana industry and that wealth special interests have pushed the initiative.

He said in Colorado, the legislature has an easier time of changing bad laws, but in Arizona it takes three-quarters of the membership to make a change if it involves taxes.

“There is no limit on the amount of THC (Tetrahydro­cannabinol) in the system of impaired drivers. There is no control over the amount of personal growth (of marijuana) allowed,” he said.

Thorpe pointed out that 60 communities in Colorado have refused to allow marijuana retail facilities.

“The money going to education is a false promise,” he said.

“This is a really bad law. It’s 20 pages long and confusing.”

Thorpe said the Republicans in the Arizona Legislature, law enforcement and utility companies have come out against the measure.

The Arizona Democratic Party has endorsed the measure, according to Alexis Tameron, chair.

“Proposition 205 will replace the underground criminal enterprise with a well-regulated market in which licensed businesses can produce, sell and tax the sale of marijuana for adults over the age of 21 to use in private.

“It will also enact a 15 percent excise tax on the sale of marijuana, which will provide Arizona with an estimated $123 million in additional revenue, $55 million per year for K-12 education (including all-day kindergarten) and nearly $14 million per year for public health programs.

“And despite the lies the opponents are spreading, Prop. 205 will allow law enforcement officials to spend more time addressing serious crimes in our neighborhoods and it will also protect employers’ rights to maintain drug-free workplaces,” Tameron said in a recent press release.

A review of the 2016 General Election Publicity Pamphlet has many more arguments against the proposition than for it. If you have not received the pamphlet in the mail, go online to the Arizona Secretary of State’s website www.arizona.vote to see a copy.