Payson Care's Special Garden

Payson Care Center’s garden courtyard is located in the Special Care Unit of the facility. The Special Care Unit is home to residents with Alzheimer’s and/or dementia combined with wandering tendencies.

The residents, with the assistance of activities assistant Laura Gabaldon, created an outdoor oasis to stimulate the five senses. The garden includes colorful flowers, a variety of vegetables, hand-painted garden signs and decorative-painted rocks. The residents receive additional benefits from these activities such as core strength, balance, flexibility and memory recall.

Upon harvest time, in the late summer and early fall, residents are rewarded with the bounty of their labors. The vegetables are admired, consumed and utilized by the residents to make culinary creations such as zucchini bread and fried green tomatoes. These activities also stimulate the sense of smell and taste.

The Special Care Unit garden vegetables have been entered in the Northern Gila County Fair for the past few years. The Unit has won numerous blue ribbons including ribbons for zucchini, zucchini relish, cherry tomatoes, radishes and a red ribbon for Jalapeno peppers.

The ribbons won by the garden courtyard are on display in the Special Care Unit hallway shadow boxes for residents to admire and take pride in.