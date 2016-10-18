Payson's Got Longhorn Pride For Friday's Homecoming Celebrations

Brimming with hometown spirit, Payson got ready for Friday’s Homecoming game with a Thursday night bonfire and a joyful Friday Homecoming Parade.

The game turned into a Longhorn romp with a 48-19 victory over Winslow (see story on page 12).

The bonfire allowed the students a chance to listen to music and burn a plaque painted with the Winslow Bulldog logo. The Longhorns played Winslow at the Homecoming game.

Junior Jason Lloyd at the bonfire observed, “I’m super superstitious. I thought, maybe if I come, we’ll do great and we’ll win,” he said as the flames rose up in a Burning Man pyre.

The student government hosted the event and served hot dogs and chips, while playing upbeat music.

The Homecoming Parade drew entries that included Julia Randall Elementary to high school clubs and district departments — not to mention the Payson Fire and Police Departments.

Students decorated floats as games from Battleship to Yahtzee, Scrabble to Life.

The DECA club had it easy this year, said advisor Joe Parone.

“Last year, we spent three weeks and three nights putting together Dumbo,” he said. “This year it took 15 minutes to put on the water.”

His group of students had decided to channel the game Let’s Go Fishing! Students wore foamy fish hats decorated with sparkly glitter glue. Parone donated his ski boat to the effort. Kids sat all over from the deck to the bow.

To top off the theme, the DECA kids had bags of cheddar goldfish or red gummy fish.

Over at the Julia Randall Elementary float, teachers Gina Brooks (fourth grade) and Amber Mathews (fifth grade) wrangled representatives from each classroom on a long trailer pulled by a pickup truck.



The children on the float were chosen because they sat on student council.

“They did speeches to qualify,” said Mathews.

The third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students sat scattered amongst dice for Yahtzee.

“We spent every lunch painting,” said Brooks.

This year, the route started out of the football parking lot, moved along Longhorn then up McLane where the parade met up with all of the students lined along Wade Lane behind the Dome. The two-mile route ended up along Main Street so the town had a chance to see the floats.

To get in the Homecoming Spirit, the Payson Elementary School kids made Longhorn hats with yellow bands and purple horns to wear as they watched the parade.

Kindergarten teacher Kirstin McKee had her little Longhorns practice the Longhorn hand symbol of the first finger and pinky raised.

“Ms. McKee’s class — show off your Longhorn hand signs!”



Her whole class raised both hands to show they knew exactly what to do.

The group with the most appropriately-themed game choice was FFA, which picked Apples to Apples as their game.

“We have 53 kids on the float this year,” said David Rutherford, the advisor for FFA.

As the floats passed down Wade, those with candy threw it to the waiting kids by the side of the road. The kindergartners patiently waited for the candy to come to them. The teachers made sure each child had a couple of pieces.

The middle school kids, however, had a lot more excitement about getting all the candy they could get.

The Payson Fire Department led the parade, while the Payson Police Department came near the end with its DARE mobile.

“We’ve done this parade for the last 33 or 34 years,” said Chief Don Engler.

Truly a piece of hometown pride.