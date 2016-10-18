Pot Leads To Other Drugs

Editor:

Recreational pot will bring more problems than it can solve. People who need it to erase pain, should have it free, if they can’t afford it. But for the general public, it’s a disaster waiting to happen, it’s an introductory drug and that is the truth.

I was field operations manager for the largest rebar placing company in the western part of the United States. We were the only company that was involved heavily with the convict rehab program. We got the Ironworkers Union to help us and give them work permits, because there was nobody in a different kind of a business that would take a chance on them and in a lot of cases they were justified. Nearly every single one of the convicts said they started out on pot, some as young as 10 years old and eventually got bored with it and lost their fear of hard stuff. So they started doing crimes to get money for the hard stuff and went downhill from there.

Those who think this is an old story, and want pot made legal, have never been around those who started out on pot and advanced to heroin, meth, coke, etc.

If people want pot legal for recreational use, they either don’t know anything about it, or may have a financial agenda. Colorado says they have not gotten any money to speak of from the sale of pot for schools, and they figure that it would give the teachers only $50 a year more on their paychecks, surely that’s not worth it, and a teachers’ paycheck should not be the issue at all when it comes to the 205 vote. I’d do some research before you vote to legalize pot, look hard and if you really want the truth, look even harder.

Dell Owens