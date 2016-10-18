Some Thoughts On Our Future

As of Monday, October 17, 2016

Advertisement

Editor:

It’s a fact that if Mrs. Clinton is elected the country’s chance to have a Supreme Court that values the Constitution and genuine liberty and self government for which millions have died is gone. Not for four years or eight, but forever.

Many say Mr. Trump can’t be trusted to deliver on this score, but Mrs. Clinton certainly can be trusted in the opposite direction.

For our kids and grandkids, are we not obliged to take our best shot at this?

Shall we sit on our hands and refuse to choose?

Sally Low

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos