Some Thoughts On Our Future

Editor:

It’s a fact that if Mrs. Clinton is elected the country’s chance to have a Supreme Court that values the Constitution and genuine liberty and self government for which millions have died is gone. Not for four years or eight, but forever.

Many say Mr. Trump can’t be trusted to deliver on this score, but Mrs. Clinton certainly can be trusted in the opposite direction.

For our kids and grandkids, are we not obliged to take our best shot at this?

Shall we sit on our hands and refuse to choose?

Sally Low