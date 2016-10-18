Someone's Tearing Down Signs

Editor:

Do you wonder why there are more Trump signs in Payson than Hillary Clinton signs? Well, for several weeks now the Hillary signs have been disappearing. I have put up several signs, as have other friends, for various candidates around town. Most stay put, but the Hillary signs are gone!

To whomever chooses to steal the Hillary signs, I guess you don’t believe in free speech. Or, are you so afraid Hillary might win in Arizona, that in your misguided zeal, you have confirmed the negative thinking about the other candidate.

Marie Fasano,

Democrat and Hillary supporter