Thanks For The Support

Editor:

The Mogollon Sporting Association would like to extend our grateful thanks to everyone who contributed to the first annual Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tournament.

Thanks to our generous community, over $7,000 will be equally divided between youth projects and wildlife conservation efforts within Rim Country.

Many thanks to each of the golf teams, and community businesses who contributed to the overall success.

We would also like to thank our hole sponsors: Bud’s Plumbing, Buffalo Bar & Grill, Cardo’s Restaurant, Curtis Johnson – Farmers Insurance, deSzendeffy Homes, Diamond Point Gun Shop, El Rancho Restaurant, Larry Jones – ERA Young Realty & Investments, Fargo’s Steak House, Justin Church – DMD PLC, Kevin Scott – North Pine Construction, Kim Ross – Keller Williams AZ Realty, Kristin Croak – ERA Young Realty & Investments, Lowery’s Window & Doors, Miller Autoworks, Payson Concrete & Materials, Payson Golf Course, Payson Jewelers, Payson Tire & Auto/Southwest Transmission, Rim Country Custom Fishing Rods, Sandee Koon & Family, The Rim Golf Club, T & T Construction, Terra Firma Excavating, Tonto Silk Screen & Embroidery.

James Goughnour, president,

Mogollon Sporting Association