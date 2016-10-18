Two Men Drown At Fossil Creek

Members of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team removed the bodies of Jainish Kumar Patel and Bhavesh Patel, who were in their early 30s and both of San Jose, Calif., from the deep pool below the falls Sunday morning.

The men were visiting the area with a group of seven family and friends, among them one of their wives, an 18-month-old child and a 7-year-old boy, said Gary Morris, fire chief with the Pine-Strawberry Fire District.

They were reportedly playing in the shallow, lagoon-like area below the falls when one of the men slipped and went into a deeper section of the pool. Morris said it is difficult to gauge the depth of the water in the area as it drops off rapidly from the shallow area into a deep pool directly below the falls.

Both men were reportedly not good swimmers. As the one “got in trouble,” the other took a log and attempted to swim out to save him, said Bill Pitterle, commander with Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.

It is unclear who fell in first and who went out to rescue the other.

The men lost their grip of the log and family and friends reported seeing them thrash about below the falls before they both went under the water. They did not resurface.

Rescuers were called about 5 p.m. and did not make it to the area until after sunset, making a dive rescue impossible.

Two deputies with the GCSO and several members of TRSAR camped out at the falls overnight until dive operations could resume Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter flew in divers Sunday and they located the men’s bodies pinned underneath a shelf below the falls, 21 feet down, Pitterle said.

It is the same location where a man in June drowned. And in October 2015, a 41-year-old father of four also drowned in the waterfall pool.

“This was a really sad event,” Morris said. “It demonstrates the risk of that waterfall. People just don’t realize how risky that is and how easy it is to slip off the shallow area into deep water.”