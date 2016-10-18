Wonderful Place

Editor:

I had a very positive experience with

the professionals that are responsible for running and managing the activities and projects that make Payson what it is for both visitors and residents.

My husband and I have been residents of Happy Jack and Pine for five years.

We’ve lived in beautiful places like Punaluu, Hawaii; Santa Fe, N.M.; Boulder, Colo. and upstate New York. We think Payson is incredible! The town management, quality of life, special events ... this is a fabulous place to live.

After meeting and working with the Town of Payson recently, we realized that this is no accident — what you see around you is a result of caring, strong professionals doing a truly wonderful job for everyone.

We just wanted to express our appreciation for the caring and work coming from the Town of Payson professional staff and department heads.

Lois Rogers