Hellsgate Fire Department Honored Firefighter William "Bill" Warren Dupke

On Friday, the Hellsgate Fire Department honored one its own, firefighter William “Bill” Warren Dupke, who lost his nine-year battle with brain cancer in September.

Family, friends and fellow firefighters came together to celebrate a man who loved to serve, gathering under the pine trees at the Payson First Church of the Nazarene’s outdoor chapel, the sound of bagpipes from the Arizona Fire Service Pipes Band playing “American the Beautiful” floating through the clear, sunny skies.

On Friday, a long line of fire trucks with a helicopter escort drove slowly from Star Valley to Payson, lights flashing in his honor.

At the age of 50, Dupke joined the Hellsgate Fire Department, but soon found out he had brain cancer and had to put his training on hold.

When his cancer went into remission, Dupke picked up his training where he left off and soon became a firefighter. He worked the next nine years with Hellsgate.

In a “letter to my dad,” daughter Tisha Duthie said she didn’t know many guys that would decide to join the fire department at the age 50 and make it. She thanked Dupke for teaching her how to fix cars and do home improvement work, for loving her and her sister and being the dad they needed when their own father could not, who battled substance abuse.

Dupke was born in 1957 in Detroit. As a child, he loved to ice skate and he went on to play hockey professionally as a young adult, according to the service program.

He married his first wife and became the stepfather to Tisha and Christina.

For years, he worked as a high-performance automotive sales representative and gained many friends in the automotive industry.

Deputy Chief John Wisner and Fire Chief David Bathke said Dupke loved classic cars and would always light up when he talked about them.

He joined the HFD for the physical and mental challenge of firefighting and emergency medicine as well as being able to help others and make a difference in the community, the program states.

Wisner said everyone universally liked Dupke and he was an instant fit in the department.

In 2010, Dupke married the “love of his life,” Rhonda Dobson. They traveled to Alaska, Mexico and the Caribbean and loved to relax anywhere under the sun, always competing for the best tan.

Besides traveling, Dupke loved to hunt, fish and hike and could be found out near his Diamond Point cabin, scouting for the best hunting spots.

Bathke said Dupke shared some of his secret hunting spots with him but, no, he can’t tell you where they are.

“Bill had such a huge personality and a love for life,” the program reads. “Although he was only given 59 years here on Earth, he lived each day to its fullest and touched the lives of so many people around him.”

Dupke never complained about his illness or spoke much about it much while working, Wisner said. Therefore, when Wisner learned Dupke wanted a full fire service funeral, he was a little surprised. But he said, he believes Dupke wanted a way to say goodbye to his fellow firefighters.

“Goodbye, old friend,” Wisner said.

Bathke said he hopes Dupke’s family finds comfort in the department and communities’ profound gratefulness for Dupke’s service.

The Color Guard presented Rhonda with an American flag and a bell was rung nine times to commemorate Dupke’s service.

Payson dispatch then toned out Dupke’s final alarm, thanking him for his service and, as a final assignment, asked him to watch over his family and fellow firefighters.